Is WWE repeating major Roman Reigns mistake with Seth Rollins?

Seth Rollins has won the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating AJ Styles in a fantastic opening match at WWE Night of Champions. The Visionary has earned the belt thanks to a plethora of fine performances in recent months.

However, Rollins' win does raise questions. The biggest one pertains to Roman Reigns and how WWE introduced the World Heavyweight Title only because of his reduced schedule. How often would The Visionary be able to appear on WWE television as the champion?

Now that Seth Rollins is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his availability might be a concern. He even left Night of Champions early to shoot scenes for Captain America: New World Order.

If he misses a few episodes of RAW, WWE might be back to square one regarding world champions not being available every week. However, it is possible Rollins manages to balance the two perfectly, which would be the best-case scenario.

However, if he has to miss some time, the company has multiple options for who can win the World Heavyweight Championship. Drew McIntyre would be best if he returns soon, while Damian Priest and Gunther both have momentum on their side.

How long will Seth Rollins remain World Heavyweight Champion if he doesn't miss an episode of WWE RAW?

As mentioned above, The Visionary might not need to miss any episodes of RAW. If that is the case, expect him to keep the World Heavyweight Championship for a long time.

Seth Rollins has proven he is a fighting champion before, so he might defend his newly-won world title quite a bit. Fans can get excited at what's next, provided his movie commitments don't interfere too much.

That is what would separate Rollins from Roman Reigns as he embarks on his own legacy-affirming world title reign. He could hold the World Heavyweight Championship for the rest of the year, possibly even defending it at WrestleMania 40.

