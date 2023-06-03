Is WWE retiring the Universal Championship? Possible effect of Roman Reigns' new belt

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Triple H awarded Roman Reigns with the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt, and it will seemingly be the only title for the Tribal Chief going forward.

With the emergence of the new belt, fans might be thinking about the future of the Universal Championship. Now that Roman Reigns only has one belt, it could mean that the Universal Championship can no longer be separated from the WWE Title.

If that's the case, the Universal Championship could very well be retired soon. However, the company will seemingly not retire the lineage of the Universal Championship anytime soon, considering The Head of The Table's historical metrics. The company could end the title's lineage once the current 1000-plus day title reign meets its eventual end.

These are just speculations, and we never know what will happen for sure. As of now, it is safe to assume that the lineage of the Universal Championship will continue as long as Roman Reigns is the champion.

Will The Usos target Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

After betraying the Tribal Chief at Night of Champions 2023, Jimmy Uso made his intentions clear on this week's episode of SmackDown. He doesn't want to be the new Tribal Chief and only wants equality in The Bloodline.

However, after Solo Sikoa hit Jimmy with the Samoan Spike, it doesn't look like Reigns will treat The Usos with respect anytime soon. As of now, the twins could seemingly face Roman and Solo at WWE Money in The Bank 2023.

The storyline will likely continue after the Money in the Bank, and fans could see Jey or Jimmy Uso go on to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

We never know. Solo Sikoa could also change sides shortly and eventually challenge for the Undisputed World Title. However, the only Bloodline member who should finally dethrone The Tribal Chief is right here.

