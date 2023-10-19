Is WWE's behind-the-scenes decision a confirmation of CM Punk's return? What to expect at WWE Survivor Series 2023 

Despite reports of CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion being declined, speculation regarding his return is still rife. The anticipation for Punk's appearance still remains high as we approach the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. For those unaware, this year's Survivor Series is set to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois. The show being in Chicago is one of the biggest reasons behind the possibility of Punk appearing.

Recent reports have only strengthened the speculation of CM Punk's return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. According to a report from Haus of Wrestling, due to the demand for tickets, WWE will not be offering complimentary tickets to talent and staff working at the show.

The decision to put Survivor Series on the 'no comp' list was reportedly made several weeks ago, with a source noting that it was uncommon for shows to be put on the list that far ahead of time.

This decision by the company seemingly indicates that WWE aims to have a maximum number of fans at the show. It also suggests the possibility that the company might be planning something significant. Furthermore, the company has announced the opening of additional sections of the venue due to the heavy demand for tickets.

It will be interesting to see whether the dream scenario of CM Punk's return will become a reality at Survivor Series or if fans will experience a major disappointment.

CM Punk's possible opponent if he returns at Survivor Series

If CM Punk were to make his unexpected return at this year's Survivor Series, one of his possible opponents could be Seth Rollins. The potential reason behind this speculation could be the hints dropped by the company during Seth Rollins' segments and matches. Moreover, the fact that The Visionary currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW adds to the anticipation and excitement for a potential feud upon Punk's return to the company.

It is interesting to note that Seth Rollins also faced Cody Rhodes in his comeback match to the Stamford-based promotion. A rivalry against Rollins was one of the best possible returns for the American Nightmare. It will be intriguing to see whether WWE follows a similar path for the Best in the World, or if they have some other significant plans for Punk upon his return at Survivor Series.

