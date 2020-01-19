Is WWE setting the stage for Braun Strowman vs Sheamus at WrestleMania 36?

Snehil Kesarwani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Is WWE setting up for a match between Sheamus and Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36?

After a hiatus of nine months, The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus has made an impressive return to the squared circle on Friday Night SmackDown. After being a part of the celebrated tag team, The Bar, for three years from 2016 to 2019, Sheamus has made his comeback as a solo wrestler.

Sheamus, who began his WWE career in 2009, has been a four-time World Champion (three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and one-time World Heavyweight Champion), a two-time United States Champion and a five-time Tag Team Champion. However, the WWE Intercontinental Championship has been a title that has eluded him so far in his already illustrious career.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, he said that he's coming back to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The Irishman said "Mate, I want the Intercontinental Championship. I don't care who has it. I don't care whether it's Shinsuke Nakamura or whether it's Braun Strowman, that's the title I want. That's number one on the list this year. It's all I'm thinking about. It's the last piece to my collection of the WWE Championships."

Currently, the WWE Intercontinental Championship is held by Shinsuke Nakamura who is feuding with Braun Strowman. In terms of storyline, Nakamura is the heel champion while the Monster Among Men is the babyface, eyeing his first Intercontinental Championship. Since, Sheamus is being portrayed as a heel character on SmackDown, logically his opponent should ideally be a babyface, a theory that lends itself to a clash between him and Strowman.

The WWE Intercontinental Championship, which has eluded Sheamus so far, is currently held by Shinsuke Nakamura

If WWE decides to go in this direction, we can expect Braun Strowman to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura to win the coveted championship. Strowman's first challenger, then, could be The Celtic Warrior. Considering the timelines, WWE can potentially schedule this feud ahead of WrestleMania 36.

This feud makes sense in terms of not only a storyline, but also in respect of wrestling styles - with both of these superstars known for their power and strength. Furthermore, their popularity with the WWE Universe is something they can count on to ensure any such match goes down well at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.