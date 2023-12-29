Is WWE SmackDown happening tonight? What to expect

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will mark the final episode of 2023 before the new year arrives. However, much like this Monday, fans won't get to see their favorite superstars live. Despite this, fans should still expect a few appearances on the show.

The December 29, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will not be live and instead will have a "Best Of" show. For tonight, the Stamford-based promotion will focus on featuring stars on the Blue brand compared to last Monday, where they showed moments from the RAW roster.

On this week's RAW, it was announced that it will feature Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Graphics from the episode also advertised names like John Cena, Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, Solo Sikoa, Iyo Sky, and Logan Paul.

Fans should expect a few superstars to have an interview segment like this past Monday. Jackie Redmond and Corey Graves will host the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode.

What other agendas does WWE have for tonight?

The December 22, 2023, episode of SmackDown was taped

While fans at home won't be able to see superstars perform live tonight on television, many will witness the action live in their own cities.

WWE would have two house shows planned for December 29, 2023. The WWE SmackDown roster will perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The match card features LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso in a Steel Cage match, Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in a Last Man Standing match, and features names like Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Damage CTRL, and more.

The RAW roster will perform at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The match card features Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest in a Steel Cage match, and names like Sami Zayn, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Becky Lynch, and more.

What is in store for the first WWE SmackDown of 2024?

The very first Friday episode of 2024 on January 5 is named WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution and features three matches so far. Santos Escobar will battle Kevin Owens in the finals of the United States Title No. 1 Contender Tournament.

Iyo Sky will defend the Women's Championship against Michin. Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles will battle in a triple threat match to determine the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It would be interesting to see what will take place on the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode.