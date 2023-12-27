Plans for WWE SmackDown revealed

During this week's RAW, WWE provided a good idea about what to expect from the December 29th edition of SmackDown.

The latest Monday Night RAW episode focused on 2023's best WWE moments. Interestingly, it also featured Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and other superstars in interviews.

SmackDown will be another 'Best Of' edition showcasing this year's highlights. During RAW, host Jackie Redmond announced that the upcoming blue brand episode would include Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' epic match from WrestleMania 39.

A graphic for SmackDown was also shown on the screen. As you can see below, it features many high-profile names in addition to Reigns and Rhodes:

(Left to right) Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, IYO SKY, and Logan Paul

A TV Guide preview notes that Corey Graves will co-host the December 29th episode alongside Jackie Redmond:

"Hosts Jackie Redmond and Corey Graves relive the absolute best matches and moments from 2023, featuring John Cena, Logan Paul, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns."

Paul Heyman's 'spoiler' about WWE SmackDown star Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been dominant for over a year, and 2023 was no different.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Reigns' on-screen ally, Paul Heyman, gave away one of his typical 'spoilers.' According to Heyman, no challenger will dethrone The Tribal Chief in the next 12 months:

"As special counsel to your Tribal Chief, I offer not predictions but spoilers. For the next 12 months, there will be no challengers unseeding the true GOAT of sports entertainment."

As mentioned before, one of the biggest highlights for Roman Reigns this year was a main event showdown against Cody Rhodes. Not only did Reigns emerge victorious from that WrestleMania encounter, but a fan-voted tournament has crowned it the best WWE match of 2023.

