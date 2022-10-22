Is WWE Superstar Sonya Deville in a relationship?

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville may not be the best role model in the WWE ring due to her heelish character, but the same can't be said outside of it. She is the first openly-gay female superstar and has gone to lengths to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. As it turns out, she's not alone.

The former on-screen authority figure started her career in the promotion in 2015 when she joined the sixth season of Tough Enough. On the first episode of the program, Sonya Deville was asked if she was in a relationship. She answered that she had a girlfriend but not a wife.

Deville has since been loud and proud of herself and even attended this year's L.A. pride parade with girlfriend Toni Cassano.

In an interview with Today, the WWE star opened up about how she ensured her partner was okay with all the attention and shared that they were both into fitness.

"I always want to make sure that [Cassano] is comfortable and OK with being on the red carpets, in front of the cameras, in front of the paparazzi ... So we've had that conversation. We're on the same page, so it works out. We get to share our fitness journey and everything that we have going on together, so it's been really fun."

The WWE star is currently part of the SmackDown roster but also recently appeared on NXT 2.0. She aligned herself with her former tag team partner, Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction.

Sonya Deville talks about being the first openly-gay female on WWE

The Pridefighter has inspired many members of the LGBTQ community to be proud and open about themselves, and her platform as a WWE Superstar has definitely helped.

Sonya Deville explained on WKBN that she enjoys empowering and influencing other members of the community and recognizes the platform she has as a superstar.

“I mean, it’s not something that I ever think about like that, right? It’s always just like, ‘Yeah, I am who I am, and I’m a WWE superstar.’ But obviously, I realize the effect and influence it has on other members of the LGBTQ community, and I love being a part of that. That change in that kind of power that I can give to them, like, ‘Hey, if I can do it, you can do it. And if I can be myself unapologetically, so can you. And you should never be ashamed or afraid of who you are or who you love. It’s should simply just be.'”

Sonya Deville featured on the latest episode of SmackDown as she took on former women's champion Liv Morgan. The night did not end well for the former WWE official as she ate a superplex on a pile of chairs.

It remains to be seen what is next for The Pridefighter in the weeks to come.

What is your take on Sonya Deville's recent booking in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes