WWE News: Sonya Deville recalls Triple H asking her a question during Tough Enough

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently sat down with BuzzFeed News and talked on a variety of topics. Deville recalled a moment during the tryout episode of WWE Tough Enough, where she came out on national TV.

Deville's main roster run so far...

Deville is currently signed to the SmackDown Live brand, and has been a regular on the main roster ever since she came up in 2017. Deville and Mandy Rose joined a returning Paige and debuted on Monday Night RAW, dubbing themselves 'Absolution'.

Rose and Deville soon went their own way when Paige got injured and announced her retirement on the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW in 2018. The duo teased a breakup earlier this year, on the road to WrestleMania, when Deville cost Rose a WWE SmackDown Live Women's title match against Asuka, but nothing came out of it.

Triple H's question that led to Deville coming out on National TV

While talking with BuzzFeed News, Deville recalled her Tough Enough experience from years ago, and talked about the moment when Triple H asked her whether she was in a relationship.

"Yeah, it was four years ago, I was on a reality show. I had never been in that kind of light, I was nervous and I was on the tryout episode of the show. Triple H, one of the executives of WWE, asked me, 'Are you in a relationship?" which for any other contestant that's such an easy question, yes or no? But for me, having a girlfriend and not having ever said those words at that time... I was like... I gave like a really awkward answer of 'yeah I have a girlfriend but she's not my wife yet'. And I got really nervous and started rambling. He was like, "you just came out on national television!"

WWE superstar @SonyaDevilleWWE on how she got started with MMA, being the WWE's first out fighter, and more pic.twitter.com/3RqFObzJ6E — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) September 29, 2019

