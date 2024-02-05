Is WWE teasing a massive debut on WWE NXT? What we know so far about the man with "three faces"

WWE seems to have teased a new arrival during NXT Vengeance Day tonight. The company aired a mysterious “three faces” vignette during the Premium Live Event this week.

Fans are confused as to what the vignette pertains to. There are a lot of questions that have popped up in the wake of the mysterious video package. Some think the video package is hinting toward the return of Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

The WWE Hall of Famer is known for his “Three Faces of Foley” gimmick during the Attitude Era. Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Mick Foley collectively made the three faces during arguably the most culturally-impactful period in the business.

Others believe “three faces” could be the person behind NXT Anonymous. NXT has yet to reveal the identity of the person or people behind the social media account. Whoever is the person has certainly got the attention of the fans.

What happened at WWE NXT Vengeance Day?

WWE NXT Vengeance Day was packed with action from start to finish. The show kicked off with the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic between Wolf Dogs and Trick Melo Gang. Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin picked up the win against Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

The next match Dijak beat Joe Gacy in a No Disqualification match. The D'Angelo Family (Adrianna Rizzo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Tony D'Angelo) followed up with a win over OTM (Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, and Jaida Parker) in their six-person mixed tag team match.

Lyra Valkyria successfully defended her NXT Women’s Championship against Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice in a triple-threat match. Vice cashed in her Breakout Contract mid-match but failed to claim the championship for herself.

Oba Femi retained his North American Championship against Dragon Lee in the penultimate match of the night. The main event saw Ilja Dragunov retain his NXT Championship against Trick Williams in a grueling match. After the match, Carmelo Hayes turned heel on his tag team partner.

