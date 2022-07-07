Is the WWE Universe turned off by Becky Lynch's latest persona?

There's no doubting that Becky Lynch is one of the premier WWE Superstars of this generation. Aside from her terrific ability in the ring and incredible promo skills, she's also never been afraid to evolve.

The former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has been like a chameleon over the course of her career. Whether she's an Irish Lasskicker, The Man or Big Time Becks, she's always added a few wrinkles to her persona.

It's helped the 35-year-old veteran keep her character fresh and the audience guessing. It's also led to unprecedented success.

Lynch has since morphed into a new version of herself: The Petulant Child.

Following her title loss to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, Lynch began dressing in far-out attire that looked a lot like Ziggy Stardust. But it isn't the clothes that make this persona, it's the attitude. Lynch started throwing temper tantrums after losses and acted uncontrollably.

However, Becky Lynch may have misfired with her current incarnation

The 'crybaby' that she's currently portraying, comes off as annoying to a portion of the WWE Universe

The current character started off as mildly entertaining, and even comical at times. It certainly fits the eccentric aura that the former champion has been displaying over the last several weeks. And it's only about a stone's throw away from the wildly colorful version of Becky that preceded it.

But it doesn't seem to have much lasting power. There's only so many times you can watch another adult fall to the ground, kicking and screaming.

It has even translated to her current feud with Asuka, as the Empress of Tomorrow continues to taunt Becky. In many ways, it's made Lynch look weak. And while this is perfectly acceptable when used properly, it's now become like fingernails on a chalkboard.

It's a modern day play on a classic heel move, and Lynch always brings her A-game, no matter what she's asked to do. So, this is certainly not an indictment of her.

It's more like this type of weak, pathetic heel doesn't really fit the image of Becky Lynch that we've always known. Even when she's portrayed a villain in the past, she's never gone quite this far.

Time will tell if the WWE Universe reacts positively to Becky Lynch's current character. Or, if it eventually goes... kicking and screaming all the way.

