IShowSpeed to face Logan Paul and 16-million subscriber strong streamer at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential hint

Logan Paul entered the Men's Royal Rumble match as the number 30 entrant and eliminated AJ Styles & CM Punk. He was one of the last three men standing alongside Jey Uso and John Cena until The Champ eliminated him.

Interestingly, IShowSpeed was the celebrity entrant for the men's match and had quite a tough time in the ring. He helped eliminate Otis before Bron Breakker Speared him. Apart from IShowSpeed being a part of the match, Kai Cenat was in the audience.

During a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, The Maverick revealed that a match between IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, and him would be crazy, indicating that he is open to the idea. If the Triple H-led creative team actually books this match, it will be one of the biggest involving influencers and streamers.

Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Furthermore, booking it as one of the celebrity matches for WrestleMania 41 will ensure the tickets sell like hot cakes!

Here's what Logan Paul said about Kai Cenat being present at the Royal Rumble

Logan Paul entered the Men's Royal Rumble match with the hopes of winning it and securing his ticket to WrestleMania. However, The Champ got the best of him, and he was sent over the rope.

On IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul revealed that he could hear Kai Cenat's voice cut through the crowd.

"The voices all sound the same, except Kai Cenat. I hear his f**king, 'Yo chat, yo chat', whatever. I hear this and I'm like, 'Is this f**king Kai?' And sure enough, I look up and there is Kai Cenat. And I'm like, he is chirping at me, and I just got thrown out of the Rumble."

Expand Tweet

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Logan Paul helped The New Day win against Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee by pulling the WWE Hall of Famer out of the ring. On next week's RAW, he will take on Rey Mysterio in a qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber men's match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback