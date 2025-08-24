“It was the first time we attempted to have s*x” - 3 Secrets about WWE legends Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan 

By Love Verma
Published Aug 24, 2025 02:05 GMT
Brie Bella &amp; Daniel Bryan. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan. [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE legends Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) are already together in real life. For those who may not know, Brie married The American Dragon in 2014, and the couple now has two children.

There are many more things you may not know about Brie and Bryan, and in this article, we will explore three secrets about this legendary WWE couple.

#3. They started dating not too long before their WWE storyline

Back in 2010, Daniel Bryan was involved in a storyline with The Bella Twins, where both sisters were seen fighting for Bryan as part of the story. However, things concluded when they both got dumped in favor of Gail Kim. Following this, Bryan and Brie started dating in real life, not too long before the television storyline ended.

In an interview with PWMania in 2013, Bryan talked about having a really slow start to their relationship.

"Actually, it was shortly before our story line ended, we kind of started dating each other. We kind of started off real slow, but now we've been together for two and half years," he said.

#2. Daniel Bryan was not allowed to celebrate with Brie Bella at WrestleMania 30

At WWE WrestleMania 30, Daniel Bryan had one of the biggest moments in his life when he won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Batista and Randy Orton. The celebration of this match was truly marked as sensational with the wild yes chants.

However, the former WWE star disclosed that the Stamford-based promotion didn't allow Brie Bella to go to the ring during his celebration, and she was in the gorilla position waiting for him:

"The worst part about WrestleMania 30 is that my wife didn’t get to come to the ring. She was in gorilla, waiting for me."

He further marked it as the biggest regret that he couldn't celebrate his life's biggest moment with his partner.

"To me, the moments are hugging Connor, seeing my mom, my sister, and my niece there, seeing Brie and (William) Regal and all the people that I know and love in the back and they are so happy for me. Seeing that gave me more emotion than the actual fanbase. My biggest regret is that I didn’t get to celebrate in that moment, with the confetti coming down, with my wife," he said.
#1. Sheamus once interrupted the couple during a private moment during their WWE tenure

In his autobiography, Bryan revealed an incident when WWE star Sheamus interrupted him and Brie Bella during one of their first nights together. Bryan revealed that he was really mad at The Celtic Warrior for this.

"The next week, Raw was in Fresno, California, and it was the first time we attempted to have s*x... After dinner, Brie and I came back to my room and started doing the adult stuff - I will spare you the details. We were naked and about to do our thing when all of a sudden we heard the sound of the door handle turning and then the door popped open. Brie jumped under the covers as Teddy [Ted Dibiase Jr] and Sheamus barged into the room, inebriated as can be, with the 'Ahhh, fella' and all that. This was one of the rare moments when I got really, really mad," the AEW star wrote.

So these are the few secrets you didn't know about Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan. It remains to be seen whether we see this power couple together on WWE television or not in the near future.

