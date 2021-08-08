"It made me feel good" - John Cena loved a recent match and praised a top WWE Superstar backstage

Sami Zayn took to Twitter to reveal details of the praise he recently received from John Cena over a live event match with Finn Balor.

WWE held a Supershow in Fort Myers, Fl, earlier today, and Sami Zayn took on Finn Balor in the event's opening match.

John Cena also competed in the headliner and was backstage watching Zayn's impressive match against Balor. The former Intercontinental Champion revealed that John Cena was 'raving' about the quality of his house show bout with Balor.

Zayn ended his tweet by stating that he walked away from the show with a good feeling due to John Cena's words of appreciation. You can check out his tweet below:

"John Cena watched my match with Finn Balor tonight in Fort Myers, FL, and was raving about how great it was, and it made me feel good," wrote Sami Zayn on Twitter.

What else happened at the WWE live event featuring John Cena?

Finn Balor defeated Sami Zayn in a singles match at the recently concluded live event at the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. Nikki A.S.H. beat Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship.

Apollo Crews also put his IC belt on the line in a successful outing against Kevin Owens and King Nakamura. Bianca Belair picked up another win over Sasha Banks in the evening's third and final championship bout.

The show's main event had John Cena team up with The Mysterios in a six-man tag team match against Roman Reigns and The Usos. The babyfaces got the victory over The Bloodline and sent the fans home happy.

John cena & Mysterios Def The Bloodline In 6 Man Tag Team Match

John Cena is scheduled to take on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, and the WWE has continued to build the storyline on the live event circuit.

The 16-time world champion is clearly enjoying his return to wrestling, both as a performer on screen and as an observer behind the scenes.

