"It was the right thing to do" – Veteran on WWE's controversial decision with The Undertaker

Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell recently gave his thoughts on Brock Lesnar conquering The Undertaker's WrestleMania undefeated streak.

Mantell, fka Zeb Colter in WWE, was backstage when Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 in 2014. The outcome was one of the most shocking in wrestling history.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the legendary booker and manager said Lesnar was the right person to beat The Deadman:

"It was the right thing to do. Streaks are made to be broken. Brock broke it and everything worked out. But I still go back and look at the video footage. There was a kid there and he had glasses on. It looked like [eyes wide open], 'What the hell?' They couldn't believe that because they had been indoctrinated with The Undertaker was unbeatable at WrestleMania, then beat him." [2:44 – 3:14]

The Undertaker has previously stated that Lesnar was not the right man to end his undefeated streak. The WWE icon believes the second person to beat him at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns, should have defeated him first.

Dutch Mantell speculates on The Undertaker's WrestleMania paydays

In 1991, The Deadman defeated Jimmy Snuka at WrestleMania 7 to record his first victory at WWE's biggest show of the year. He went on to win another 20 matches at the event before Brock Lesnar finally ended the iconic undefeated run.

The Beermat @TheBeermat



This might be the might shocking wrestling moment I've ever encountered. The whole bar we were watching in went silent in disbelief



What's you most shocking wrestling moment? 🤔 #OnThisDay in 2014, Brock Lesnar def. the Undertaker at #WrestleMania 30 ending The StreakThis might be the might shocking wrestling moment I've ever encountered. The whole bar we were watching in went silent in disbeliefWhat's you most shocking wrestling moment? 🤔 #OnThisDay in 2014, Brock Lesnar def. the Undertaker at #WrestleMania 30 ending The Streak This might be the might shocking wrestling moment I've ever encountered. The whole bar we were watching in went silent in disbeliefWhat's you most shocking wrestling moment? 🤔 https://t.co/PEhJ9apjZC

While he does not know for sure, Dutch Mantell thinks the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer earned at least $10 million from his WrestleMania appearances:

"Oh yeah, easy. On 20 [matches]? Oh yeah, I would think. Let's go back. I don't know how he [Vince McMahon] paid those top guys because they didn't have the huge contracts back then, but I think he was over 10 million, I would think." [3:29 – 3:47]

The Phenom retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after 30 years in WWE. He will host a one-man show in Los Angeles on March 31, a day before the two-night WrestleMania 39 event begins.

