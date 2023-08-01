"It's so dark" - Cody Rhodes reveals portion of his 'American Nightmare' documentary that he refused to watch

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has revealed the one part of his new documentary that he did not want to watch.

"American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes" is available today on Peacock and chronicles his incredible journey back to WWE. Rhodes served as an EVP for All Elite Wrestling and a wrestler for the company. His persona didn't mesh with the AEW audience at the end of his time with the company, and he returned triumphantly to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking to Variety, Cody Rhodes disclosed that he refused to watch his interview as Stardust before SummerSlam 2015. Stephen Amell teamed up with Neville to defeat Stardust and King Barrett at the premium live event:

"There was a piece that I would never watch when I got a screener or anything like that. And it’s an interview before SummerSlam, where I wrestled Stephen Amell as Stardust. And they’ve got that whole interview in this documentary. I don’t even remember it, but it’s so dark. And it’s okay to be put in this package because there’s a resolution to it. But at the time that was someone very much struggling with grief," said Rhodes.

He added that he was dealing with the death of his father, WWE legend Dusty Rhodes, at the time and claimed that his interview as Stardust was a low point in his career:

"Dealing with the death of my dad was such a shock to our family. Dealing with that grief and how poorly I was dealing with it is on full display in that interview. And it’s one of those where even when I saw it at the premiere, I really just almost kept my head down just because you don’t want to find yourself back in that spot. Maybe that’s something that people can see from this is that’s a really low point, a rock bottom, and we were able to dig out, but that that piece of it surprised me to see that interview in its totality," he added. [H/T: Variety]

Cody Rhodes set to battle Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are set to battle once again at WWE SummerSlam 2023 this Saturday night.

The rivalry between the two stars started after Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Brock Lesnar offered to team up with The American Nightmare against The Bloodline, but he was being disingenuous.

Lesnar brutally attacked Rhodes, and it spawned a bitter rivalry. Rhodes defeated Lesnar at Backlash 2023, but Brock got his revenge at Night of Champions. The two superstars will battle one more time this Saturday at SummerSlam in Detroit.

Cody Rhodes has remained incredibly popular despite being unable to finish his story at WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. It will be fascinating to see if Cody Rhodes goes after the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once again once his rivalry with Brock Lesnar is complete.

