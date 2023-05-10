It’s time for popular WWE RAW stable to split and take on much more serious personas

Triple H has been part of WWE's most successful factions. When one thinks of a stable, perhaps the first names to come to mind would be D-Generation X and Evolution. This may be the reason why stables have become a staple on WWE TV since The Game began overseeing creative.

Maximum Male Models, however, has not had any measure of success since its inception. Mace, Mansoor, and Maxxine Dupri have all sadly been underutilized ever since their main roster debut.

Simply put, the stable's former leader, Max Dupri, saved himself from eternal doom by breaking free and reverting to his previous character, LA Knight.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Max Dupri (LA Knight) being gone from Maximum Male Models was a Vince McMahon call made after one of the early segments when Vince blamed the segment being bad on his delivery of the lines.



& apparently he also spoke up about some of the scripting.



- WON Max Dupri (LA Knight) being gone from Maximum Male Models was a Vince McMahon call made after one of the early segments when Vince blamed the segment being bad on his delivery of the lines.& apparently he also spoke up about some of the scripting.- WON https://t.co/qsqxPCfJDD

LA Knight's surge in popularity after feuding with Bray Wyatt has benefitted the former immensely, despite recent questionable booking.

Coming back to the current version of Maximum Male Models, all three stars have ample potential that could be tapped into if WWE uses them better. What they probably need is more edge to their characters.

Mansoor, who wrestled current AEW star Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) and Mustafa Ali at two separate editions of Crown Jewel, has shown his capablities from an in-ring standpoint. Perhaps it is time to push him as a singles star.

The same applies to Mace and Maxxine Dupri, especially the latter, who have shown glimmers of awesomeness with their work.

What fan favorite WWE RAW star had to say about Maximum Male Models

Alpha Academy has an ongoing storyline with Maximum Male Models on WWE's Monday night show. Last month during an interview, Chad Gable revealed that he hopes all parties involved get to tell an interesting story over the course of the next few months.

He further added that he hopes they get regular opportunities all the way through the summer:

"We have a lot of ideas we’ve thrown out, some pretty wild ones, that I hope they run with going forward. I hope this isn’t one of those flash in the pan things that is going to be over with in the next couple weeks. If I had it my way, this Male Model stuff is going to last all summer. We have ideas in the pipeline that can get us there. It’s going to be entertaining stuff that you’ve never seen before," said Gable.

Chad Gable specifically singled out Maxxine Dupri after showering praise on the Maximum Male Models. He then spoke about how his previous incarnation 'Shorty G' was not particularly great, but he made the most of it nevertheless. The former RAW Tag Team Champion believes Maximum Male Models are doing the same:

"Those guys got this modeling thing, they could have done the same thing and walked around with a boo boo face, 'this s**ks,' but they are so committed to it in a way that is so endearing. People, the more they get of them, the more they are going to start to love to hate them in the best possible way." [H/T: Fightful]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Maxxine Dupri and Otis pose together in newly shared photo 📸 Maxxine Dupri and Otis pose together in newly shared photo 📸 https://t.co/Okc7kAuWDg

It remains to be seen whether the two teams get to wrestle on a premium live event but, whether they get the opportunity or not, it's time for the stable to split and move on to better things on WWE RAW.

You can read more about Maxxine Dupri teasing a potential World Heavyweight Championship win for Otis here.

Poll : 0 votes