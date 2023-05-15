"It would've been generational" - WWE fans wish 46-year-old legend should have turned heel on The Rock during their rivalry over a decade ago

Wrestling fans recently made their voices heard that WWE legend John Cena should have turned heel during his feud with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in 2012.

The Cenation Leader and The Brahma Bull had a heated rivalry in 2012 when they feuded for the WWE Title. Cena, who was a full-time WWE star at the time, lambasted Rock for several reasons. While one was because the latter left the company to pursue his acting career, the other was that The People's Champion jotted down promo notes on his wrist.

In a recently resurfaced video of Cena's promo on Twitter, several fans thought that a heel Cena would have also been sensational.

Some fans noted that the 16-time world champion's heel turn would have been "generational."

Other fans wished that John Cena's villainous side should have been explored to change the industry.

Some fans thought it would have changed the industry big time.

Some fans mentioned that the 46-year-old would have been a "menace" and "killer" if he had turned heel.

Some fans noted that Cena is ruthless with his promos whenever he feels the need to attack someone on live TV.

John Cena, for most of his professional wrestling career, has been a babyface. Despite receiving boos from the ECW crowd against RVD and Chicago fans against CM Punk, Vince McMahon never allowed him to turn heel.

John Cena recalled what The Rock advised him when he started acting

Both WWE Superstars are now prominent Hollywood actors, having been in major DC films and The Fast and Furious franchise. However, it appears that Cena's interaction with The Rock aided him in landing one of his first film jobs.

John Cena admitted that he was scared before auditioning for his 2015 film Trainwreck and opted to seek guidance from his former opponent. As it turns out, The Rock's remarks helped him relax.

"He [Dwayne] is one of the reasons I have a life outside the WWE. He gave me some of the best advice. I was able to ask him [Dwayne Johnson], 'Hey man, do you have any advice?' He said, 'They asked you there for a reason, dude; just be yourself.' He, in that one sentence, allowed me to calm down. Allowed me to be myself," Cena said.

Qyxdfgk⁉️ @trinidaddylmao these matches between john cena and the rock were definitely the best main events with some of the best storyline build in WWE history, both men genuinely hating each other made they first match so real, then booking rock to win in his hometown was smart,with cena winning part 2 these matches between john cena and the rock were definitely the best main events with some of the best storyline build in WWE history, both men genuinely hating each other made they first match so real, then booking rock to win in his hometown was smart,with cena winning part 2 https://t.co/06F7JrULub

The two men will now reportedly feature in the latest rendition of the Fast and Furious franchise - Fast X. It was recently revealed that The Rock made a sensational comeback to the franchise. Meanwhile, Cena was a part of F9 and will reprise his role as Jakob Torretto in Fast X.

