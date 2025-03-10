IYO SKY to be betrayed and attacked following huge title win? Exploring the chances

IYO SKY shocked the world last week on RAW by defeating Rhea Ripley to become the new Women's World Champion. It was a huge moment for the Damage CTRL member, and why not? However, her celebrations might not last long. Things could take a dramatic turn tonight, as one of IYO's closest friends might betray her.

Fans believe that Dakota Kai could backstab The Genius of The Sky on RAW. But what caused this wild speculation? It is Chelsea Green's recent post on X. The Hot Mess shared an interesting throwback photo of herself, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, and Dakota Kai from 2016. Green, Fyre, and Niven have seemingly formed a faction on SmackDown recently.

And fans believe that this post is a tease that Kai will join Green and Co. soon. If that's the case, Dakota Kai could attack IYO SKY from behind, signaling the end of their friendship. It could also mark the end of The Damage CTRL itself. However, the chances of it happening in the upcoming episode of RAW are extremely low.

Dakota Kai has been shining as a fan favorite on RAW for a while now. So, a sudden heel turn would not make sense. Moreover, IYO SKY is already involved in a feud with her WrestleMania 41 opponent Bianca Belair. WWE is currently focused on building up this match for The Show of Shows.

Throwing in a dramatic betrayal from her best friend would just make things unnecessarily complicated on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Hence, Triple H is unlikely to pull off such a massive move at this juncture. Dakota is expected to remain with IYO for now.

IYO SKY to drop her Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41?

IYO SKY will battle Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. It is a blockbuster match that has become a hot topic in the WWE Universe. But the big question remains—can SKY hold onto her title in Las Vegas, or will Belair take the gold?

Before moving on to the conclusion, the involvement of Rhea Ripley needs to be addressed. There are reports that the Triple H-led creative team is planning a Triple Threat Match between SKY, Ripley, and Belair at WrestleMania. If that happens, which seems likely, there is a high possibility the Damage CTRL member could lose her gold.

Bianca Belair has never lost a title match at WrestleMania, making her a serious threat heading into the blockbuster showdown. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is WWE's top star, and the company would not want to make her look weak again. That puts IYO SKY in a tough spot, a spot that could very well cost her the Women's World Championship.

Well, Triple H is known for his unpredictable booking. Therefore, anything is possible. Only time will tell what the future holds for IYO SKY.

