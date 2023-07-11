Iyo Sky to lose her Money in the Bank briefcase to 37-year-old star because of Bayley? Exploring massive swerve

As Miss Money in the Bank, Iyo Sky has a golden opportunity to win a singles championship on WWE's main roster. However, the crowded main event scene on SmackDown could lead to difficult times for her.

Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair thwarted Sky's cash-in attempt on WWE Women's Champion Asuka on SmackDown. While The EST of WWE is set to challenge for the title this week, The Queen will have to wait on the sidelines.

Flair could stay out of Asuka and Belair's world title rematch, instead going after the Money in the Bank contract. What if she challenges Iyo Sky to a match for the briefcase? The Damage CTRL member would instantly refuse it, but that's where Bayley comes in.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle A picture you may not have seen of Iyo Sky and Bayley from Money In The Bank A picture you may not have seen of Iyo Sky and Bayley from Money In The Bank ❤❤❤ https://t.co/31JPreP6Gg

The Role Model can accept Charlotte Flair's challenge on her teammate's behalf, just like when Iyo did the same when Shotzi wanted to take Bayley's spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. This would be quite the heel move, especially with the 14-time world champion potentially winning the briefcase.

And, a step further, Bayley could "accidentally" cost Sky the match, leading to Charlotte becoming Miss Money in the Bank. This can lead to an interesting dynamic between her, Asuka, and Bianca Belair.

Meanwhile, Damage CTRL completely dissolves. The Role Model may still be annoyed at being handcuffed to Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank.

Could Iyo Sky vs. Bayley happen at SummerSlam?

It seems like Bayley and Iyo Sky are earmarked for a feud, but the latter losing her briefcase would accelerate things. The two can then face off at SummerSlam, with most of the card already dedicated to women. It would be quite the moment for the Japanese star if she wins.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse - Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca BelAir

- Bayley vs. IYO Sky



These are two great potential rivalries brewing in the SD Women's division. - Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca BelAir- Bayley vs. IYO SkyThese are two great potential rivalries brewing in the SD Women's division. https://t.co/2GPwTOchP6

However, WWE must follow up with Sky's push and eventually put her in the world title scene. Perhaps, she could defeat Charlotte Flair to ultimately win the WWE Women's Championship. That would make this entire ordeal worth it.

Do you think Iyo Sky will get to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase, or will she lose it? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

