IYO SKY made a unique record on WWE RAW this week: What is it?

IYO SKY pulled off one of the biggest shockers this week on RAW, a moment that changed the course of WrestleMania 41. In a shocking turn of events, she defeated Rhea Ripley to win the Women's World Championship. The Damage CTRL member is again at the top of the women's division.

IYO SKY not only won the coveted title but also created a unique record in the process. The Genius of the Sky became the first and only woman to win both versions of the newly introduced world championships for the WWE women's division.

The Stamford-based promotion unveiled the WWE Women's Title on June 9, 2023, and the Women's World Title on June 12, 2023. So far, IYO SKY is the only superstar to have won both titles and created a historic feat.

The Damage CTRL member captured the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023 after she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase during a Triple Threat Match. Almost two years later, IYO again did the unbelievable by capturing the Women's World Championship this week.

Her recent victory on Monday Night RAW has set the internet abuzz. The massive title change just weeks before WrestleMania 41 has caused a seismic shift in the women's division.

IYO SKY broke her silence following her massive victory

If anyone is currently experiencing euphoria, it is undoubtedly IYO SKY. This week's RAW proved to be one of the biggest nights of her career, as she became a two-time women's champion in WWE. Following her huge win, the 34-year-old broke her silence and addressed her title win.

The Damage CTRL member posted an image of the coveted Women's World Title on her social media handle, along with a beautiful quote. The caption says that if one continues to work hard without giving up, one's dreams will definitely come true. Well, there is no doubt about it, as IYO's dream did come true.

She posted another image of herself holding the newly won title with a smile on her face. The Genius of the Sky expressed her gratitude, stating that she wanted to say "Thank You" well over a million times. Her posts reflect her happiness and joy.

IYO SKY is set to face Bianca Belair at The Showcase of the Immortals. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks leading to WrestleMania.

