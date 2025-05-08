IYO SKY to recruit controversial male WWE Superstar in Damage CTRL? Exploring the possibility 

IYO SKY has been facing a tough challenge on RAW in the form of Giulia and Roxanne Perez. She has been getting outnumbered by the two for the past few weeks, creating a difficult situation. With the recent release of her close ally, Dakota Kai, the champion now finds herself all alone. Could SKY recruit a male star as a new member of Damage CTRL out of desperation?

Fans have been speculating that Logan Paul could join the faction. What caused the buzz is his recent comments. In his latest vlog, The Maverick offered to team up with IYO SKY against Perez and Giulia next week. While he was skeptical because it was a women's bout, the Damage CTRL member believed they could figure something out.

The Maverick is known for his uncanny antics and outspoken behavior that always puts him in controversy on WWE TV. Although it would be extremely entertaining, the possibility of Logan Paul joining SKY's faction is extremely low. First of all, Rhea Ripley is set to team up with The Genius of the Sky next week in a tag team match against Giulia and Roxanne Perez.

IYO SKY and Logan Paul are two distinct characters in WWE. While their interactions could be fun, pairing them on-screen would feel forced and creatively awkward. Furthermore, Logan Paul has been thriving as a singles superstar on Monday Night RAW. Aligning him with a faction, especially a female-led one, could end up being a bizarre move.

It is safe to say that Triple H is not making that move, at least not until he is in charge of the creative team. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how things shape up.

IYO SKY to bring former Women's Champion back to Damage CTRL?

It has been quite a long time since Damage CTRL has worked as an active faction on Monday Night RAW. Now that IYO SKY is all alone, this could be the perfect moment to call for reinforcements. The Women's World Champion might bring her stablemate Asuka back on television.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been absent from WWE TV since suffering a knee injury last year. However, she has been actively sharing pictures from the gym lately, indicating that she is recovering. Hence, there is quite a high possibility for her to make a return in the next few weeks.

IYO SKY has consistently found herself at a numbers disadvantage on the red brand. Although Rhea Ripley is set to team up with her next week, who knows what Mami has in mind? Given the recent chaotic situation on RAW, bringing Asuka back could be the perfect solution.

It is mere speculation at the moment, and it all depends on what Triple H has in store. Only time will tell when and where WWE is planning Asuka's return to the company.

