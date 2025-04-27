Asuka shows off stunning new look ahead of imminent WWE return

Asuka showed off a stunning new look ahead of her imminent WWE return. The Damage CTRL star has not appeared on WWE television since The Kabuki Warriors lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Backlash last year.

The veteran suffered a knee injury and has not returned to action yet. There have been rumored plans for her return, but nothing has come to fruition yet. She was supposed to compete in the Queen of the Ring Tournament in 2024, but was pulled from it due to her injury. She took to X/Twitter today to show off a stunning new hairstyle, and you can check it out in her post below.

Asuka's tag team partner, Kairi Sane, has also been absent from WWE television for several months. The former champion was attacked by Pure Fusion Collective backstage and was ruled out of the tournament for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Former WWE star advises fans following worrying Asuka incident

Wrestling veteran EC3 recently gave some important advice to wrestling fans after Asuka claimed that she felt in danger due to the behavior of some fans.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 noted that his father once told him not to approach a professional baseball player while they were eating. The former WWE Superstar advised fans to show stars respect and not to invade their personal spaces.

"When I was growing up, big baseball fan, and saw a player, my father said, 'Don't approach him while he's eating. He'll take a picture with you afterwards,'" EC3 said. "And then I did that and he did it. Show that respect to people and not invade their space so much, but it's hard to quell immediate excitement, so it's really case by case." [6:53 – 7:14]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

The veteran is a member of Damage CTRL alongside IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai. IYO SKY defeated Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41 to retain her Women's World Championship.

It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Asuka's return down the line.

