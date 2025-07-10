IYO SKY to be removed from her title match at WWE Evolution due to top superstar? Exploring potential twist

IYO SKY is set to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WWE Evolution this weekend. The excitement for this bout is palpable, as it is one of the high-profile matches on the card. However, a massive twist could be waiting for fans, as SKY might not be able to compete on the show. WWE might be forced to scrap her title match from the card at the last minute.

The Genius of the Sky might fall prey to a mysterious backstage attack at Evolution, moments before her big match with Ripley. The attacker could later be revealed as Bianca Belair. The EST is currently recovering from a finger injury that she sustained during her match at WrestleMania 41. However, she could be back in WWE just in time for SummerSlam.

The speculation arose because Bianca Belair is prominently featured in promotional materials for the event. A major reason why she could attack IYO SKY is that Belair was involved in the Women's World Championship picture before going on hiatus. She couldn't win the coveted title at WrestleMania 41 and the embers of resentment could still be burning within her.

Besides, Bianca Belair also had animosity with Rhea Ripley, which began due to this very championship. Therefore, she could squander Mami's opportunity to compete for the gold at Evolution by ruining the Women's World Title match. WWE could keep SKY's potential attacker a mystery for a few weeks until The EST is medically cleared for in-ring action.

The angle discussed above is purely speculative! Nevertheless, IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley is too big a match for an event like Evolution. Hence, the creative team can pull off such an angle to save the bout for a bigger event.

IYO SKY to face Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris?

IYO SKY's championship run has yet to see many dream matches and blockbuster showdowns. It looks like WWE is setting the stage for one of those at Clash in Paris. The Genius of the Sky is rumored to face Stephanie Vaquer in a marquee match at the spectacular event.

Vaquer is set to compete in a battle royal at WWE Evolution, where the winner will get a world championship match at Clash in Paris. The Dark Angel is currently the favorite to win the contest on Sunday. What makes her a huge favorite is her popularity and rapid rise in the women's division.

Stephanie Vaquer could win the battle royal and go on to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. The two superstars are part of RAW, making it an obvious choice. This will be a blockbuster match, perfect for an international premium live event, as both superstars' popularity is unparalleled.

While the idea seems promising, it all depends on what happens at Evolution this weekend. It will play a key role in determining the future of the Women's World Championship.

