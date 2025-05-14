Iyo Sky to turn heel on Rhea Ripley by adding 31-year-old superstar to Damage CTRL? Exploring the possibility

IYO SKY might be ready to shake things up once again, this time at the expense of The Eradicator, Rhea Ripley. After retaining her Women’s World Championship at WWE RAW by teaming with Ripley against Giulia and Roxanne Perez, The Genius of the Sky could be preparing to turn heel once again.

Dakota Kai was recently released by WWE in May 2025, meaning a spot opened up in Damage CTRL. Rumors are now swirling that IYO could replace Kai with someone she knows well from her NXT days, Zoey Stark.

This would mark a big shift for IYO SKY, who has been working as a babyface since joining Damage CTRL on the main roster in 2022. While she started her WWE career as a heel in NXT, turning for the first time in 2019, she has mostly been on the fan-favorite side since joining forces with Bayley and Dakota. But now, with Rhea Ripley still chasing the WWE Women's World Championship title IYO currently holds, tensions are rising, and this could be the perfect moment for SKY to flip the script.

Zoey Stark is no stranger to the dark side either. She turned heel back in 2019 and has always shown she’s ready to stir the pot. Stark recently aimed harsh words at Rhea Ripley after a WWE live event in Amsterdam. She also slammed Mami for how she celebrated her win over Liv Morgan. The two have faced off before at Survivor Series 2023. Rhea Ripley defeated Stark in the singles match. With Stark looking for a comeback and a strong alliance, Damage CTRL could be her perfect fit.

Adding Zoey Stark to Damage CTRL would not only bring a familiar face to IYO’s corner but also create chaos for Ripley, who’s trying to regain her title. With IYO holding the gold and Ripley focused on reclaiming it, inserting Stark into the mix would throw a massive wrench into The Eradicator's path to gain the title. All signs point to IYO SKY making a bold heel move — one that could change the direction of the Women’s Division in a big way. Nothing has been confirmed as of now, and these are just speculations.

Rhea Ripley to turn heel?

Since returning from injury in 2024, Mami has been walking the babyface path, especially after Dominik Mysterio shockingly aligned himself with Liv Morgan. But with her history of flipping personas, fans are starting to wonder if a heel turn is once again on the horizon. Rhea Ripley’s last major turn came in 2022 when she joined The Judgment Day, and recent events hint that something similar could be brewing in 2025.

At the latest episode of RAW, The Eradicator helped IYO SKY retain the Women’s World Championship, even though she had previously lost that same title to her. While the act looked friendly, it’s no secret that Rhea Ripley still has her eyes on the gold. If history is any clue, she could very well betray her new ally and go back to her darker roots to get what she wants. Nothing is confirmed yet, but Rhea Ripley turning heel again wouldn’t be surprising at all.

