10 Female stars who left WWE in 2025

We’re only a few months into 2025, and WWE has already released several female stars. From veterans to up-and-coming stars, the company's cost-cutting strategy has led to the release of many stars, leaving fans unhappy.

Let's look at 10 female superstars who have exited the company in 2025:

#10. Isla Dawn

Isla Dawn confirmed her WWE release via Instagram earlier this year. She was released on February 8, 2025.

Following the shutdown of NXT UK, Dawn found success alongside Alba Fyre, winning the final NXT Women’s Tag Team Title. The Scottish duo had a decent main roster run. They even won the Women's Tag Team Championship at Clash at the Castle in their home country.

Dawn’s last match for the company was on February 7, 2025, when she battled Shotzi in the semi-final of the Women's Speed Championship number-one contender's tournament.

#9. Shayna Baszler

In one of the most shocking exits of this year, Shayna Baszler was reportedly released as part of post-WrestleMania cost-cutting.

A two-time NXT Women’s Champion and MMA veteran, Shayna brought legit credibility to the WWE women’s division.

From dominating the 2020 Elimination Chamber to forming powerful alliances with Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey, her tenure was filled with several highlights. Her 2023 SummerSlam bout against Rousey showcased her shoot-style roots.

Her last in-ring outing for the company came on the April 11, 2025, edition of SmackDown, where she teamed up with Zoey Stark to participate in a Women's Gauntlet Match to determine the number-one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Title.

#8. Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai’s time with WWE also came to a close this year. The former Damage CTRL member was released from the company earlier today. This was her second stint with the company.

The Auckland-born star started her WWE journey in NXT back in 2015. She is a two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. She was released in April 2022. However, at SummerSlam 2022, she returned to the company and joined Damage CTRL. During her second stint, she won the Women's Tag Team Title twice. However, her recurring injuries eventually led to her downfall, and the 36-year-old was let go by the company earlier today.

Expand Tweet

#7 and #6. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were released together

One of WWE’s most established women’s tag teams is no more. As part of the latest talent cuts, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were quietly released. The duo rose to prominence through NXT, thanks to their unmatched chemistry. They eventually captured the brand’s tag team gold in 2022.

They were moved to the main roster during the 2023 WWE Draft. Kayden and Katana briefly held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in late 2023. Despite their in-ring skills and chemistry, they were often underutilized on RAW. Their release underlines the company's lack of long-term vision for its women’s tag division.

#5. Elektra Lopez

After bouncing between NXT and the main roster, Elektra Lopez was released earlier this year in February. Fans noticed that her WWE profile was moved to the Alumni section, confirming her departure.

Initially introduced as the enforcer of Legado Del Fantasma in NXT, Lopez made her SmackDown debut in early 2024, assisting Santos Escobar in his match against Carlito.

But her momentum was short-lived. Following a few televised appearances, Lopez faded from the spotlight and was eventually released.

#4. Blair Davenport

Another former NXT UK standout, Blair Davenport, was released in February this year. The 29-year-old star later broke her silence on X (FKA Twitter), calling herself “Top Gaijin,” a possible hint that she could return to Japan’s wrestling scene. Davenport was drafted to SmackDown in 2024 but struggled to gain TV time.

A brief feud with Naomi and an unclear alliance with The Unholy Union went nowhere. Blair's release was not surprising to fans familiar with her underutilization, but her future remains intriguing, given her history in promotions like STARDOM.

#3. Sonya Deville

In February 2025, Sonya Deville confirmed her WWE exit on her podcast, revealing that she was expecting a contract extension call but was instead told her deal would not be renewed. Deville signed with the company in 2015 and later rose to prominence alongside Mandy Rose as part of Fire & Desire.

She captured the Women’s Tag Team Title with Chelsea Green in July 2023 and was most recently part of the short-lived Pure Fusion Collective faction with Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. Deville's exit shocked many, given her versatility both in the ring and in authority roles.

#2. Carmella

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella quietly exited the Stamford-based promotion following her contract expiration this past February. She had been on maternity leave since March 2023 and was suffering from a post-pregnancy complication called drop foot at the time of her departure.

She later changed her social media name back to Leah Van Dale, signaling her departure. Her run, which lasted nearly 12 years, included several title wins and memorable character work.

#1. Cora Jade has left WWE

Closing out this list is Cora Jade, another surprising name in post-WrestleMania cuts. Jade had a prominent presence in NXT and was once seen as a future face of the women’s division.

She recently teamed up with Roxanne Perez at the Stand & Deliver pre-show in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Elimination Match to determine the number-one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Title. Her last in-ring outing for the company came against reigning Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca at a house show. Still young and a fan favorite, Cora Jade’s next chapter will be one to keep an eye on.

