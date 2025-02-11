32-year-old star confirms she has been released by WWE; breaks silence after RAW

This past weekend was an unfortunate one for some within WWE, as the company released multiple superstars.

Some of them confirmed their exit, while others have been silent. Among those who hadn't said anything was Elektra Lopez, who was moved to the Alumni section on WWE.com over the weekend. After that, it was reported that she was also released from her contract.

Lopez has now broken her silence to confirm that she has indeed been let go. She sent a message on her official X and Instagram handles, making a comment about the next 90 days. This is a reference to the 90-day non-compete clause that released WWE wrestlers are subject to, preventing them from signing with or appearing for another promotion during this time:

"Heard any good news lately? No? Well, make it quick—I’ve got a packed schedule for the next 90 days⏳," she tweeted.

Elektra Lopez was the manager of Legado Del Fantasma on Friday Night SmackDown. It remains to be seen what's next for her after getting released. Aside from Lopez, Blair Davenport, Isla Dawn, AOP, and Paul Ellering were among those who were let go over the weekend.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes all of them the best in whatever is next following their releases.

