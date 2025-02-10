WWE makes big move after releasing prominently featured star

A major WWE star was recently released from the company. The company has now made a big move that seemingly confirmed the star's status.

Elektra Lopez was the only female member of Legado Del Fantasma, who was with the group in NXT. However, after they got called up to the main roster, Zelina Vega replaced her in the group. Later, when Santos Escobar re-formed the group again with Los Garza, Elektra was back with them again. She was regularly featured on TV although she didn't spend much of her time in the ring.

Despite being regularly featured on TV, when the company released several stars last week, one of the people released was Lopez. Now, the Stamford-based promotion has already moved her to the alumni section where former WWE stars' profiles reside.

Lyra Valkyria reacted to Isla Dawn's WWE release

The news of Isla Dawn's WWE release came as a bit of a shocker to fans. Only last year, she was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions along with Alba Fyre. She was also recently involved in the tag title picture and even competed in a number one contender's match against Meta-Four. This made her release more perplexing.

After the news of her release broke out, Lyra Valkyria reacted to it on social media, saying that this was only a minor roadblock in Isla Dawn's career and she'll bounce back soon. She also wished her future locker room good luck.

"Good Riddance. We're FREE! Unfortunately, she's indestructible and after coming all the way from hell, I doubt she'll stop here. Good luck to the next locker room, you'll always know when she's in the room.. or even in the building... You'll hear her before you see her. #90days," Lyra Valkyria wrote.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Elektra Lopez and Isla Dawn after their no-compete clause ends.

