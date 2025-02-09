Another major WWE SmackDown star released - Reports

There have been reports of another major WWE SmackDown star being released by the company today. World Wrestling Entertainment has made several changes to the roster this week, and several popular stars have been let go.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE SmackDown star Elektra Lopez has been let go by the promotion. The veteran was a member of Legado Del Fantasma on the blue brand.

The 32-year-old has not competed in a match on SmackDown since her loss in the first round of the Women's United States Championship tournament on December 6, 2024.

The company has released several notable names this week. The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar), Paul Ellering, Isla Dawn, Cedric Alexander, and more stars have been let go recently. Pure Fusion Collective star Sonya Deville was also informed that the company would not renew her contract.

Former WWE writer suggests creative stars are doomed in the company

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that stars who have creativity are likely doomed in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, available exclusively via Backstage Pass, the legend noted that Karrion Kross was a creative individual, which the company probably viewed negatively. Russo added that the leader of The Final Testament may be doomed because he has ideas for his character.

"If you're a talent like a Kross, like a Bray Wyatt, if you're a talent that's smarter than the people you're working for, you're doomed. You're doomed. And Kross is so creative that the creative team there cannot touch him. And, therefore, he comes across as knowing more than they do. Once they feel that way you are absolutely doomed." [From 45:05 onwards]

Cedric Alexander hinted on social media today that he would reunite with Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP following his release by the company. The veterans used to be known as The Hurt Business in WWE and were very popular among wrestling fans. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Elektra Lopez in the professional wrestling business.

