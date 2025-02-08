"Doomed" - WWE veteran comments on issues with wrestlers and creative (Exclusive)

WWE recently released a couple of wrestlers. The news made it to the internet while SmackDown was still on the air. It was reported that Sonya Deville's contract would not be renewed, while others, such as the Authors of Pain, among others, were reportedly let go.

Along with the Authors of Pain, their manager, the legendary Paul Ellering, was also let go. It was reported earlier that Cedric Alexander and Blair Davenport were also done with the company.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo was asked to comment on the latest wave of WWE releases and how it might affect wrestlers such as Karrion Kross. For clarification, Kross is still part of the roster at the time of this writing.

"If you're a talent like a Kross, like a Bray Wyatt, if you're a talent that's smarter than the people you're working for, you're doomed. You're doomed. And Kross is so creative that the creative team there cannot touch him. And, therefore, he comes across as knowing more than they do. Once they feel that way you are absolutely doomed." [From 45:05 onwards]

Karrion Kross reacted to the release of the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering. The legendary wrestling manager was brought back on television before WWE opened their transfer window to move superstars across RAW and SmackDown.

AOP and Ellering's departure leaves Kross and his wife Scarlett as the only two members of The Final Testament on the RAW roster. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for the pair.

