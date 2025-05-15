Iyo Sky to turn heel on Rhea Ripley by introducing rising WWE Superstar as her bodyguard? Exploring the possibility

On the latest episode of RAW, IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley defeated young stars Roxanne Perez and Giulia in a tag team match. While both Mami and The Genius of the Sky are babyfaces for now, there's tension brewing between the stars. Ripley still has her eyes on the title, and that alone could push the champion to make a major move to hold onto the gold, possibly turning heel.

IYO SKY was already a heel back in 2019, and during her time as part of Damage CTRL, so her going to the dark side wouldn't be a surprise. With Ripley lurking around the title picture, IYO might decide to protect her reign at any cost.

One way to do that? Bring in a bodyguard. And a rising WWE Superstar who fits that role perfectly would be Lash Legend. The 6'0" NXT star has been on a strong run, even appearing in this year’s Royal Rumble. Now that the Meta-Four has broken up with her former tag partner, Jakara Jackson, and Jackson is no longer with WWE, Lash could use a new direction, and aligning with IYO could be just the move.

Known as The Boujee Bully, Lash Legend has the size, power, and presence to be an enforcer for IYO SKY. The Genius of the Sky, backed by someone as intimidating as Lash, could cause absolute chaos in the women’s division. Not only would this protect her title reign, but it could also spark a major feud with Mami, and a future match between Rhea Ripley and Lash Legend would be a fresh and exciting showdown.

Of course, as of now, there are no official reports of IYO SKY bringing in a bodyguard. This is just speculation based on current events and storyline hints. Still, if WWE pulls the trigger on a heel turn for IYO and introduces Lash Legend as her muscle, it could shake up the division in a big way.

Rhea Ripley warns IYO SKY on WWE RAW

Tension is building between WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley following their RAW victory as stated above. After teaming up to defeat Giulia and Roxanne Perez in the main event, The Eradicator made it clear she hasn’t lost sight of the title.

In backstage footage shared on WWE’s Instagram, Ripley gave a subtle yet firm warning to The Genius of the Sky, reminding her that she’s still coming for the gold.

Despite their current alliance, history between the two suggests a collision is inevitable. IYO SKY defeated Ripley on the RAW after Elimination Chamber 2025 to win the title and later retained it in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 against both Ripley and Bianca Belair.

Now, with Rhea Ripley openly stating her intentions and SKY confidently offering to "defend it for her," it’s only a matter of time before their friendly partnership turns into a fierce rivalry once again.

