Footage emerges of Rhea Ripley's warning to IYO SKY on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley gave IYO SKY a warning on WWE RAW following their impressive victory. The two stars defeated Giulia and Roxanne Perez in a tag team match in the main event of this past Monday's edition of the red brand.

The promotion uploaded a video today on Instagram featuring a conversation between Ripley and SKY following their win on WWE RAW. The Eradicator told SKY that she was still coming after the title, and The Genius of the SKY claimed that she would defend the title for Ripley in the meantime. You can check out the video in the Instagram post below.

IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley on the RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025 to become Women's World Champion. She went on to defeat the 28-year-old and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match to retain the title at WrestleMania 41.

Vince Russo claims Rhea Ripley's match was the only positive from this week's episode of WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized this week's edition of WWE RAW and claimed that the main event was the only good part of the show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that this past Monday's edition of the red brand was terrible. He praised Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Giulia, and Roxanne Perez for their effort in the main event and claimed that it was the only positive thing he could say about RAW.

"Just an awful show, man. The only positive thing I have to say is, I know those four women at the end worked their butts off. They really did. When you put women in a main event, they really feel like they have something to prove, and they work very hard. So, yes, those women worked very, very hard in that main event. There's nothing else positive to say about anything on this show. Nothing. Zero," Russo said. [From 2:02 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Rhea Ripley remains one of the most popular stars on the roster. Only time will tell what lies ahead for the former champion following her loss at WrestleMania 41.

