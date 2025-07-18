Jacob Fatu to betray his new tag team partner at WWE SummerSlam for recent actions? Chances explored

Jacob Fatu lost the WWE United States Championship to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions 2025. The event saw Sikoa using the numbers game in his favor to secure the title. This led to the formation of a new tag team on SmackDown between The Samoan Werewolf and Jimmy Uso, and the duo emerged victorious in a match against Solo and JC Mateo on the July 4 episode of the blue brand.

At Saturday Night's Main Event XL, Big Jim squared off against the US Champion in what was his first singles championship opportunity in the Stamford-based promotion. Unfortunately for Jimmy, Sikoa emerged victorious in his first title defense, courtesy of Talla Tonga.

After the match, the OG Bloodline member was brutally attacked by Solo and his MFT. It was at this moment that Jacob Fatu returned and came to Jimmy Uso's aid. The bond between Big Jim and Fatu could be stronger now as the two seem to have each other's backs on SmackDown.

While this might be true, in a shocking twist, Jacob Fatu could turn on Jimmy Uso at SummerSlam just as he did to Solo Sikoa during the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Big Jim went after the US Title last weekend, and Fatu might have some problems with that. Although Uso was unable to get the job done, The Samoan Werewolf might still see him as a threat in the future and could look to get him out of the way so he can go after Sikoa and the United States Championship.

That said, the above angle remains speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso to join forces with Omos upon his return to WWE and fight Solo's faction?

Solo Sikoa and his MFT are continuing to use the numbers game on Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso in WWE. This might lead to the two joining forces with a returning Omos to fight Sikoa and his crew.

A report has revealed that the Stamford-based promotion is seemingly planning for The Nigerian Giant's return. Going with this, in a shocking possibility, the 7'3 superstar might make a surprise comeback on SmackDown and assist Big Jim and Fatu in fighting Solo's faction.

While this scenario may sound promising, it is hypothetical as of this writing. It remains to be seen what surprise Triple H and his creative team might have for the WWE Universe.

