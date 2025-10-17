Jacob Fatu to bid goodbye for now, WWE title change, Damian Priest gets new partner? 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown is set to feature the fallout from all the action that unfolded at Crown Jewel in Australia. The show will mark the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes addressing his loss against Seth Rollins at the PLE, and further beginning his next feud on the blue brand.Multiple matches have also been made official for the show, including a Women’s Tag Team title match featuring the champions, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, defending against the team of Zaria and Sol Ruca. With some massive matches and segments confirmed, let’s check out a few things that could happen on the show.#5. Jacob Fatu confirms his injuryFormer WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu has been reportedly injured over the past few weeks, which has kept him out of action for a long time. Fatu is scheduled to face Drew McIntyre in a singles match on SmackDown this week, but the injury might not let him compete.With the star needing some time off, Fatu could officially confirm his injury to take a leave and confirm that the rumors are indeed true, potentially cancelling his match with the Scottish Psycopath.#4. New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions crownedCharlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have been on a run of their lifetime as the Women’s Tag Team Champions, and fans have been enjoying their work together over the past few months. The champions are set to defend their titles against the duo of Sol Ruca and Zaria on the blue brand this week, and fans have been quite excited for the showdown.WWE could crown new tag team champions by letting Zaria and Ruca pick a victory on SmackDown to enhance the storyline and further elevate the status of the tag team division of the company. While they might not reign for long, a potential title change could end up giving rise to a ton of storylines.#3. Damian Priest brings in Lola Vice to feud with Aleister and Zelina VegaLast week’s episode of SmackDown featured a massive last man standing match between Damian Priest and Aleister Black. Both men tore each other apart, but the ending moments featured Zelina Vega's interference, which was followed by Black’s victory.With Black using his wife’s help to take Priest down, Damian Priest could bring his girlfriend, Lola Vice, into the picture and even the odds to begin a mixed tag team feud.#2. Randy Orton turns on Cody RhodesCody Rhodes battled Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel Championship in one of the best matches of Crown Jewel 2025. The QB1 of WWE failed to pick up a victory against the Visionary, and is now set to address the same on this week’s episode of the blue brand.Randy Orton might come out to share some moments with his friend and shock the world with a heel turn by attacking the American Nightmare. This could be the beginning of something fans have been waiting for, a feud between a heel Orton and the face of WWE, Cody Rhodes.#1. Uncle Howdy returnsUncle Howdy has not been on WWE TV for weeks now. Last week’s episode of the blue brand featured a massive confrontation between the Wyatt Sicks and the returning faction, MFT, but fans missed Howdy during the segment.While it is clear that a feud between both factions is set to begin now, WWE needs Uncle Howdy to return and enhance the entire storyline with his mind games. This week’s episode of the blue brand could feature Howdy returning to confront Solo Sikoa, to begin one of the biggest feuds on the blue brand lately. Time will tell what the company has in store for the stars next.