Triple H to take WWE SmackDown star off TV and cancel his match due to personal issue? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown has been delivering some of the best storylines and matches in recent memory, and fans have been engaged with every bit of the show. Last week’s episode of the blue brand featured one of the biggest names on the roster, Jacob Fatu, who confronted the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, teasing a potential feud with the American Nightmare.Following the segment, Drew McIntyre unleashed an attack on Fatu to take him down. Moving forward in the show, Adam Pearce confirmed a match between McIntyre and Fatu for the upcoming episode of SmackDown, and fans have been quite excited to see both men in the squared circle against each other.However, there is a chance that the match between the two powerhouses will be canceled. As per recent reports from BodySlam, Jacob Fatu has been dealing with an injury lately, which is expected to keep him out of action for a few weeks. While the nature of the injury is not confirmed, it is clear that Fatu is not ready to compete in the squared circle.This is the reason WWE could cancel the match by having McIntyre attack Fatu backstage in a brutal segment to write him off TV. If the match takes place with Fatu injured, WWE will have to turn it into a squash with McIntyre ending up with a victory as soon as possible, to write Fatu off TV. However, this could hurt the former Bloodline member’s character, which would undoubtedly make no sense.This is the reason Triple could cancel Fatu vs McIntyre on SmackDown due to the former’s injury, and probably write the star off TV following a brutal assault from the Scottish Psycopath. Time will tell what WWE has in store for both men next.Former WWE writer feels Drew McIntyre is sufferingDrew McIntyre has not been at his best level of his career over the past few months, thanks to the lack of proper creative ideas to bring him to the top. Addressing the same in a recent edition of Vince Russo’s The Brand, former WWE writer Vince Russo stated that McIntyre was suffering from not being a part of the Triple H club backstage.&quot;Drew's been around the block. Drew [McIntyre] obviously isn't in the Triple H club. You can clearly see who's in the Triple H club. And for Drew to go out there every week with nothing, knowing every week they give him s**t, and for him to still spin it and twist it to make it interesting, I give him props,&quot; Russo said.While McIntyre has not been given a lot of commendable storylines, the company has never missed featuring him when he is available. Fans will have to wait and see if the company has some big plans for the former World Champion in the future.