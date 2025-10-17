  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Triple H to take WWE SmackDown star off TV and cancel his match due to personal issue? Exploring the possibility

Triple H to take WWE SmackDown star off TV and cancel his match due to personal issue? Exploring the possibility

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Oct 17, 2025 00:35 GMT
Triple H at the Press Conference [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Triple H at the Press Conference [Image Credits: WWE.com]

WWE SmackDown has been delivering some of the best storylines and matches in recent memory, and fans have been engaged with every bit of the show. Last week’s episode of the blue brand featured one of the biggest names on the roster, Jacob Fatu, who confronted the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, teasing a potential feud with the American Nightmare.

Ad

Following the segment, Drew McIntyre unleashed an attack on Fatu to take him down. Moving forward in the show, Adam Pearce confirmed a match between McIntyre and Fatu for the upcoming episode of SmackDown, and fans have been quite excited to see both men in the squared circle against each other.

However, there is a chance that the match between the two powerhouses will be canceled. As per recent reports from BodySlam, Jacob Fatu has been dealing with an injury lately, which is expected to keep him out of action for a few weeks. While the nature of the injury is not confirmed, it is clear that Fatu is not ready to compete in the squared circle.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

This is the reason WWE could cancel the match by having McIntyre attack Fatu backstage in a brutal segment to write him off TV. If the match takes place with Fatu injured, WWE will have to turn it into a squash with McIntyre ending up with a victory as soon as possible, to write Fatu off TV. However, this could hurt the former Bloodline member’s character, which would undoubtedly make no sense.

Ad

This is the reason Triple could cancel Fatu vs McIntyre on SmackDown due to the former’s injury, and probably write the star off TV following a brutal assault from the Scottish Psycopath. Time will tell what WWE has in store for both men next.

Former WWE writer feels Drew McIntyre is suffering

Drew McIntyre has not been at his best level of his career over the past few months, thanks to the lack of proper creative ideas to bring him to the top. Addressing the same in a recent edition of Vince Russo’s The Brand, former WWE writer Vince Russo stated that McIntyre was suffering from not being a part of the Triple H club backstage.

Ad
"Drew's been around the block. Drew [McIntyre] obviously isn't in the Triple H club. You can clearly see who's in the Triple H club. And for Drew to go out there every week with nothing, knowing every week they give him s**t, and for him to still spin it and twist it to make it interesting, I give him props," Russo said.
Ad

youtube-cover

While McIntyre has not been given a lot of commendable storylines, the company has never missed featuring him when he is available. Fans will have to wait and see if the company has some big plans for the former World Champion in the future.

About the author
Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Twitter icon

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Ishaan Rathi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications