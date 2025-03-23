Jacob Fatu to bring in 6'8" WWE monster to handle Solo Sikoa after SmackDown this week? Possibility explored

WWE SmackDown featured a United States Title number one contender's match between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu this week. While the bout featured hard-hitting action, it ended in a disqualification win for Strowman after Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga decided to attack him.

With Jacob Fatu unhappy about the outcome, he might bring in the six-foot-eight-inch Hikuleo to handle business with Solo Sikoa on the blue brand. This could lead to Sikoa finally being kicked out of The Bloodline. The former NXT North American Champion and The Samoan Werewolf could eventually lock horns at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Following the attack on SmackDown, LA Knight came to the aid of Braun Strowman. The Megastar and The Monster Among Men are now set to face each other with the United States Championship on the line ahead of 'Mania.

After losing the opportunity to face Knight for the title, Jacob Fatu could end up punishing Sikoa on the blue brand. With the potential introduction of Hikuleo, Fatu could build a new version of The Bloodline. This could allow Sikoa to embark on a singles run ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals.

A potential match between Sikoa and Fatu at a stage like WrestleMania could capture fans' attention. There have been rumors of The Bloodline stablemates squaring off at The Show of Shows, and the company could finally book it following Hikuleo's potential arrival. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Has Hikuleo signed with WWE?

Real-life Bloodline member Hikuleo has reportedly inked a deal with WWE and might make his on-screen debut for the company in the near future. As per a recent report by Fightful Select, the global juggernaut seemingly didn't have any creative plans for the upstart, but he was still part of the internal roster.

WWE might use the six-foot-eight-inch monster to set up a rivalry between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Fans will have to wait and see what the creative team has in store for the three stars.

