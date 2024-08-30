Jacob Fatu to challenge for a title, big shakeup to Bash in Berlin? - 4 things The Bloodline can do on WWE SmackDown tonight

As it happens every week, WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to air on the FOX Network later tonight. While the show typically airs live on the platform, this edition of SmackDown will be pre-taped hours before it airs in the United States.

This is because the blue brand's latest installment isn't a standard show. This special episode, titled SmackDown in Berlin, will take place in Germany. This will be the first-ever SmackDown episode to air from the European country, and fans are eager for the big show.

This week's show will feature a few matches, but The Bloodline should unquestionably have a significant presence. The group, led by Solo Sikoa and also featuring Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, is the most dominant force on Friday Night SmackDown and happens to be involved in the biggest stories the show has to offer.

It isn't yet clear what Solo Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline might actually do on SmackDown, but there are numerous fun options. This article will take a look at a handful of different things that the stable could do in Berlin later today.

Below are four things The Bloodline could do on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#4. They could shake up Bash in Berlin and reveal they'll be at the show

WWE's next big premium live event will take place on Saturday: Bash in Berlin. So far, the card looks quite stacked with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Gunther, and CM Punk, among others, in action.

Names who aren't currently announced for the show include Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. Interestingly, the four members of The Bloodline aren't yet booked for Bash in Berlin and may not end up appearing at all.

However, SmackDown could shake things up. Solo Sikoa could reveal that the group will be invading Bash in Berlin, intending to make an impact. This could mean they attack Cody Rhodes. Alternatively, they could cut an in-ring promo to trash-talk Roman Reigns at the big PLE.

#3. Jacob Fatu could accept LA Knight's open challenge

LA Knight is one of the most popular WWE superstars of the modern era. The 41-year-old star started to break out in 2023, and now, in 2024, he remains one of the biggest names in the company. He also happens to be the United States Champion.

Since winning the United States Championship, LA Knight hasn't shied away from competition. He first managed to retain his prized title against Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown. Next, he has issued an open challenge later tonight in Berlin.

While there's no clear indication as to who could accept the challenge, Jacob Fatu would be the most interesting choice. He had just given up tag team gold, so winning the United States Title would add more championships to The Bloodline and give him another belt to wear around his neck.

#2. The Bloodline could be attacked by Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso was part of the original Bloodline faction. Arguably the highest heights of the WWE stable came when Jimmy was with Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman.

Unfortunately, Jimmy hasn't been seen since SmackDown after WrestleMania. It was at that show that Tama Tonga made his WWE debut, and he and Solo both decimated Sikoa's older brother.

On Friday Night SmackDown, Jimmy Uso could finally return and do so looking for revenge. Uso could sneak out with a chair and take care of Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa before brawling with his younger brother in what would surely be an epic moment for German fans to witness live.

#1. All four members could be in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match on WWE SmackDown

A major WWE Tag Team Championship bout took place last week. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits challenged Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa for tag team gold. Unfortunately, The Street Profits came up short thanks to typical Bloodline chaos.

Post-match, Solo Sikoa and his goons attempted to further assault The Street Profits when DIY came rushing out. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa tried to fight the group off, but they were also attacked by the WWE Tag Team Champions.

There is little doubt that DIY and The Street Profits will be looking for revenge, and they could get it tonight by way of an Eight-Man Tag Team Match. Could Johnny, Montez, Angelo, and Tommaso defeat The Bloodline when the numbers are even? Regardless of who wins, the match would likely be fantastic.

