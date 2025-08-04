Jacob Fatu to compete in a massive first-time-ever match at WWE Clash in Paris? Exploring the potential

Jacob Fatu failed to capture the United States Championship from Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam. Just when victory was in his grasp, Sikoa's stablemates invaded the Steel Cage Match and robbed him of the opportunity. Despite his massive defeat, Fatu could compete in a blockbuster bout at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Clash in Paris.The Samoan Werewolf may lock horns with Talla Tonga in a first-time-ever match at the spectacle. The Tongan Giant was one of the main reasons Jacob Fatu couldn't win the United States Title at SummerSlam. While Fatu got immediate revenge from Tonga Loa and JC Mateo after the match, he couldn't get his hands on Talla, as the latter swiftly escaped from the scene.Also, WWE has been keeping the two behemoths apart on SmackDown, not letting them brawl. This seems to be an indication that the company is saving this match for a big stage. Clash in Paris will be WWE's next big show, and Triple H is going all out to make it a blockbuster extravaganza. The company usually books dream matches or attraction bouts for international shows. Hence, there is a strong possibility that Jacob Fatu and Talla Tonga could collide in the ring in what would be a monstrous clash. WWE has booked the former Hikuleo as a formidable force since he arrived. While he looks indomitable due to his mammoth stature, Fatu has been a human wrecking machine. Hence, a collision between the two would create fireworks. This is a match that could add grandeur to the card for Clash in Paris, leaving fans excited for the European premium live event. As of now, this is mere speculation, and only time will tell what happens.Jacob Fatu's rivalry with Solo Sikoa to end with faction warfare?Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa have been feuding for the past two months. They have battled each other both in singles and tag team matches. However, this rivalry is far from over after what happened at SummerSlam. There is a possibility that it could culminate in faction warfare down the line.Sikoa currently has a numbers advantage due to his stablemates. As a result, Fatu could form an army of his own. He could bring in new members of his bloodline to WWE and create a faction. Previously, there were rumors that Zilla Fatu or Lance Anoa'i could debut in WWE and join the former United States Champion in his battle against MFT.There are chances of it happening, as it could inject fresh energy into this saga on SmackDown. If that happens, this could eventually lead to faction warfare between Solo Sikoa's faction and Jacob Fatu's potential stable. It would be a perfect way to cap off this storyline. However, the angle discussed above is purely speculative. It all depends on what Triple H has in store for Fatu and Sikoa moving forward.