Jacob Fatu to face 41-year-old star in a Street Fight on WWE SmackDown & badly injure him? Potential explored

Ever since bursting onto the WWE landscape, Jacob Fatu has been a force to be reckoned with. The 32-year-old has been on a rampage on SmackDown lately, unleashing mayhem on the show every week. Fatu's carnage could be on full display tonight as he may launch a ferocious attack on former Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

The 41-year-old eliminated him from the Men's Royal Rumble match this past weekend, and therefore The Samoan Werewolf could be seething for revenge. The two behemoths are expected to be involved in a massive brawl tonight on SmackDown, leaving trails of destruction in their wake. As a result, this could prompt Nick Aldis to take matters into his own hands.

Unable to control the chaos, Aldis could make a huge 'Street Fight' Match official for next week between Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman. The possibility of it happening is quite good, as the animosity between the two superstars has been simmering at a fever pitch. A Street Fight serves as a perfect stipulation to navigate the chaos that erupted on the blue brand.

With no disqualification and no holds barred, both Fatu and Strowman could turn the entire arena into a battleground. A stipulation of this magnitude would allow The Samoan Werewolf to unleash havoc on Strowman. Jacob Fatu could lay out a merciless attack on the former Universal Champion during the bout, injuring the latter and putting him on the shelf.

Should Fatu slay The Monster Among Men, it would establish him as an indestructible force in WWE. However, the abovementioned scenario is currently speculation.

Jacob Fatu to face repercussions for his actions on SmackDown?

Ever since Solo Sikoa walked away from his stablemates last month, Jacob Fatu has been holding down the fort. The Samoan Werewolf has allegedly taken his master's position as he has been calling the shots lately. However, this may not sit well with Sikoa, and Fatu may face repercussions for his recent actions.

After weeks of being away from WWE, The Street Champion could return on SmackDown this week. Upon his homecoming, he could question The Samoan Werewolf for calling the shots and making decisions without his consent. Solo Sikoa could drop an emphatic statement, reminding Jacob Fatu who the real leader is.

However, this could backfire as the 32-year-old could deny following Sikoa's orders now that the latter is no longer the Tribal Chief. Moreover, The Street Champion does not have the revered Ula Fala either, making him powerless. Therefore, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga may decide to part ways with Solo Sikoa.

This could give rise to an interesting chapter in the Bloodline saga. Is The Samoan Werewolf planning to revolt against Sikoa, or will Fatu continue to pay allegiance to his master? Only time will tell.

