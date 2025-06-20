Jacob Fatu to be forced to vacate United States Title after WWE star sends him packing? Exploring the possibility

WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu shocked the world when he betrayed Solo Sikoa, costing him the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. While a feud between both men had been brewing for months, the moment finally paid off as one of the most shocking betrayals in recent memory, and fans have not stopped talking about it since.

Given the strength of The Bloodline and the current pairing of Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo, it's evident that Jacob Fatu will have to face consequences for his actions at Money in the Bank. Fatu is the reigning United States Champion and has proven to be one of the top stars on the roster in recent months.

Solo Sikoa could ask Fatu to acknowledge him on SmackDown this week if he wanted to get out of the consequences of his betrayal. However, considering Fatu's character, acknowledging Solo at this point doesn't seem to be in the plan. Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo could launch a brutal attack on the champion during SmackDown after Fatu refuses to acknowledge him, intending to injure him and sideline him from WWE for a few weeks, thus forcing him to relinquish his title.

This could be the perfect story to further book a massive match between Sikoa and Fatu on a stage like SummerSlam or a future premium live event, allowing for more time and additional depth to the storyline. A potential showdown between both men is already generating a lot of excitement among fans.

With many twists and turns still possible in the storyline, it would be quite interesting to see who gains the upper hand by the end of the rivalry. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars.

WWE veteran pointed out a major problem in the Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu feud

While fans have been quite excited to see Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa face off against each other, WWE veteran Vince Russo addressed the potential rivalry during an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s BroDown and highlighted a major problem in the feud.

While both Solo and Jacob have been tremendous on the mic, the legend stated that WWE has been failing in the final moments of the promo, which has become quite an issue in recent memory.

"Solo on the mic has gotten very, very, very good. Almost like he's in a movie. He's doing a tremendous job. But I noticed this a lot of times: they don't know how to get out of these in-rings. This in-ring with Fatu, the expression is 'holding his d*ck.' That's how this ended, and the reason they ended it that way is that they wanna stretch it out. They just wanna stretch it out," he said. [From 20:16 onwards]

It would be very interesting to see how things play out between Sikoa and Fatu from here and whether both men will be able to overcome the issue pointed out by the legend. Fans will have to wait and see what’s next in the massive storyline.

