Jacob Fatu to form new faction with two real-life Bloodline members at Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility

Jacob Fatu shocked the WWE Universe by turning on his former Bloodline stablemate, Solo Sikoa, during the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Samoan Werewolf decided to finally walk away from his former Tribal Chief for good on last week's SmackDown. He will be defending the United States Championship against Solo this Saturday at Night of Champions.

Jacob Fatu has been a dominant force on SmackDown, and it seems very unlikely that The Street Champion will be able to defeat him on his own. With JC Mateo still on Solo's side, the United States Champion is outnumbered and could be defeated if Mateo steps in. This could lead to the Samoan Werewolf forming a new faction with two real-life Bloodline members, Jimmy Uso and his wife, Naomi, at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Last week on the blue brand, Jimmy Uso came to the rescue of Fatu when the latter was attacked by The Street Champion and JC Mateo. This could be WWE's way of forming a new tag team between the Samoan Werewolf and the OG Bloodline member.

Interestingly, the 33-year-old was seen together with Jimmy Uso and Naomi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ahead of the PLE. This could also be a confirmation of his alliance with them, and more specifically with Jimmy. In a shocking twist, Naomi might also join her husband and become a member of Jacob's faction.

However, this scenario remains speculative, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how things turn out at the PLE in Saudi Arabia.

WWE to add a Bloodline Rules stipulation to Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions?

Things have become intense between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu over the last six months, and it seems unlikely that they will be able to abide by the rules of a standard singles match.

WWE could spice things up by adding a last-minute 'Bloodline Rules' stipulation to the bout, where anything goes. This will enable the two powerhouses to go all-out and make matters in the ring much more brutal.

This might also lead Tama Tonga or Tonga Loa returning to assist Solo Sikoa, without causing disqualification.

However, the proposed angle above is completely hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

