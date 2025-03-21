Jacob Fatu to hold WWE Superstar responsible for his loss and kick him out of The Bloodline? Possible aftermath explored

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa engaged in a heated conversation backstage. This happened because Solo and Tama Tonga interfered in The Samoan Werewolf's match and attacked Braun Strowman on the show.

Ad

The attack from the former NXT North American Champion cost Jacob the match and led to Strowman winning it via disqualification. It's crucial to note that this match was to determine the No. 1 contender for the US title. So, Strowman winning it via DQ makes him the next challenger. Solo Sikoa's actions have now escalated Jacob Fatu's frustration, leading to a heated face-off between them backstage in the aftermath.

In addition, Fatu sent a warning to Solo by stating he'd better watch it and must not interfere in the matters of the Samoan Werewolf. So, with all this expansion in the storyline, there is a possibility that Jacob Fatu might kick Solo Sikoa out of The Bloodline by holding him responsible for his recent loss. The 32-year-old star could point out how Solo is becoming a problem for him now and is bringing zero worth to the new Bloodline. Hence, Jacob Fatu—along with Tama Tonga—could decide to kick Solo out of the faction.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

This move will also set up a match between Sikoa and Fatu at WWE WrestleMania 41. Over the past few months, we have seen considerable hints of the split between Fatu and Sikoa in the Stamford-based promotion. However, after what happened on the recent WWE SmackDown, it seems like a confirmation that their breakup is now imminent, particularly with Mania 41 being on the horizon.

So, it would make sense for Jacob Fatu to kick Solo out of the group following the latest development and eventually set up a WrestleMania match against him.

Ad

What could be the future of the New Bloodline after Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu's potential split in WWE?

Following their breakup, it's conceivable that Jacob Fatu might take over Solo Sikoa's position and establish himself as the new leader of The Bloodline in WWE. After their split, Sikoa is expected to become a singles star again and is even anticipated to turn into a babyface star.

Ad

Expand Tweet

On the other side, Jacob could bring some new members to the faction and form a new Bloodline of his own. So, this could be one of the potential futures of the new Bloodline faction, assuming Solo and Jacob split in the upcoming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback