Jacob Fatu to join a new WWE faction after betraying Solo Sikoa and his family? Exploring the possibility

Jacob Fatu shocked the world when he betrayed Solo Sikoa at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. Could he be joining another faction after leaving The Bloodline?

Ad

At WWE Money in the Bank, Solo Sikoa competed in the Men's MITB Ladder Match. Although Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo interfered in the bout to ensure his victory, the United States Champion shockingly betrayed his cousin just when he was about to pick up the victory. This caused Sikoa to lose his chance of winning the coveted contract.

The much-awaited betrayal could lead to Jacob joining another faction. Fans might have noticed that the betrayal allowed Seth Rollins to win the match, so there is a chance that The Samoan Werewolf is secretly working with The Visionary. Even if the two haven't joined forces yet, a future alliance is always possible.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

The United States Champion's persona and in-ring style will perfectly suit Seth Rollins' vision for the future. Rollins seemingly plans to capture both world championships alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, so he might as well recruit the United States Champion to establish total control.

While this scenario is realistically possible, fans must note that it is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed.

What is next for Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown after Money in the Bank 2025?

Now that the much-awaited betrayal is finally in the history books, the former Bloodline stablemates will likely wage war against each other. This could lead to a one-on-one showdown at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be exciting to see where JC Mateo's loyalty lies now that his allies will feud with one another. If he chooses to side with Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu will need help to even the odds. Fans may then witness the return of Tama Tonga, who can choose to side with the United States Champion.

Potential new members, like Jimmy Uso and Hikuleo, may also get involved in the civil war, so fans can expect a big dose of drama in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jitesh Puri Jitesh Puri is a content writer who joined Sportskeeda in 2018 and has written hundreds of articles about WWE. His articles provide answers to some of the most asked questions related to professional wrestling. He covers news, rumors, and lists as well.

He is also an Engineering student, a YouTube creator, a standup comedian, and a passionate video editor.

For enquiries and suggestions: [email protected] Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!