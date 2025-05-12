Jacob Fatu to lose his United States Championship to 42-year-old star on SmackDown? Potential twist explored

Jacob Fatu retained his WWE United States Championship at Backlash 2025 against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre in a Fatal Four-Way match. The Samoan Werewolf has stepped up to every challenge that has been put in front of him so far. However, a 42-year-old star could soon put the brakes on Fatu's run with the title. That name is none other than Jeff Cobb.

The former NJPW star made his debut at Backlash by interfering in the US title match and taking out LA Knight. Jacob Fatu hesitantly took advantage of the situation and pinned The Megastar after a Mighty Moonsault to retain his title.

Jeff Cobb's arrival could see a shocking title change take place on this week's SmackDown. Considering Fatu's unfavorable response to Jeff Cobb's presence, he could call out Sikoa and Cobb to explain their actions on SmackDown. Knowing how Fatu handles himself on the microphone, the confrontation could get heated quickly, leading to a match between Fatu and Cobb for the United States Championship.

If the match is made official, Solo Sikoa's involvement is inevitable. The apparent friction between Solo and Fatu could see The Street Champion helping his newest ally defeat Fatu. With the crowd already behind Fatu, this angle could officially turn The Samoan Werewolf into a babyface. It could also mark the beginning of the long-awaited feud between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. And for Jeff Cobb, winning the prestigious United States title in his debut match could immediately turn him into a major player in WWE.

While it is possible, this scenario is speculative at this point. Fans will have to wait and see how the fallout of Jeff Cobb's debut unfolds on SmackDown.

WWE Hall of Famer highlights a major flaw in Jacob Fatu

While speaking in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi talked about a flaw in Jacob Fatu that could affect his rise in WWE.

"Jacob's strength is his athletic ability, his talent in the squared circle. His weaknesses, to me, is he is a very humble guy in there. Meaning that when it comes time for him to perform in the squared circle, I can see personally to Jacob say he is a person that he likes, you know... Jacob would possibly or probably give that person (his opponent) a little bit more than he should."

It will be interesting to see how Jacob Fatu's run in the Stamford-based promotion shapes up going forward.

