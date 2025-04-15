Jacob Fatu may have secretly confirmed Tama Tonga’s position amid issues with Solo Sikoa 

Jacob Fatu has been on rough grounds with Solo Sikoa since The Street Champion returned on the February 7, 2025 episode of SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf had been running the show during Sikoa's hiatus and wasn't too comfortable with the former NXT North American Champion expecting to be handed over the reins.

Ad

On the Road to WrestleMania, fans have noticed that the issues between Jacob Fatu and Sikoa continued to spiral. The Samoan Werewolf may have confirmed Tama Tonga's stance despite the ongoing power struggle.

Jacob Fatu considers Tama Tonga as his blood

Recently, Tama Tonga completed a year of business with WWE. He joined The Bloodline on the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL and has played a pivotal role in pushing the heel faction forward.

Ad

Trending

The Samoan Werewolf reacted to the milestone on social media, showing that he considers Tonga his blood. The bond between the two strengthened through working together in The Bloodline and winning the WWE Tag Team Championship from DIY!

The Samoan Werewolf indicated he would win the United States Championship without Solo Sikoa

Ad

On March 28, 2025, in an episode of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga confronted Jacob Fatu backstage. During the segment, The Street Champion asked The Samoan Werewolf to lower his voice when addressing The Bloodline members.

Finally, Jacob Fatu ended the segment by letting Solo Sikoa know he would win the United States Championship with or without The Street Champion. It would look like Fatu addressed both Bloodline members, but he pointed at Tama Tonga when he said "with you" and Sikoa when he said "without you."

Ad

Usually, no one would think to decipher it further, but since this is WWE, there is a hidden message in almost everything!

Tama Tonga might blame Solo Sikoa for their loss against Randy Orton and LA Knight

Ad

On April 11, 2025, in an episode of WWE SmackDown, Tonga and Sikoa teamed up against Randy Orton and LA Knight. Before the match's closing moments, The Street Champion executed a Samoan Spike on The Megastar before dragging The Viper away from the ring.

However, The Apex Predator had already used an RKO on Tonga before being dragged away. Knight recovered from the Spike and used another RKO on The Bloodline member before pinning Tama Tonga.

Tama can blame Solo Sikoa for the loss by claiming that Solo Sikoa should have been around the ring to help him rather than brawl with The Apex Predator elsewhere!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury is a pro wrestling journalist at Sporstkeeda, covering the biggest trends in the world of WWE and sports entertainment. She did her bachelor's at Royal Holloway, University of London, and has been an avid fan of various sports since childhood.



Shuvangi has over four years of experience creating content for football, cricket, and pro wrestling. She has worked for prominent news outlets like The Inquisitr and EssentiallySports. Focused on making her work reliable and accurate, Shuvangi sources information for her articles from credible sources like Cagematch and ProfightDB.



Shuvangi’s current favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. She admires The Visionary for his remarkable reign with the World Heavyweight Championship between May 2023 and April 2024. She believes Rollins made the title relevant after its reintroduction by consistently defending it against a diverse set of opponents.



If allowed to rework a WWE storyline, Shuvangi would have featured Roman Reigns on weekly TV in a more prominent role leading up to his main event matches at WrestleMania XL. She believes The Tribal Chief was overshadowed by The Rock in The Bloodline-Cody Rhodes saga.



When not covering pro wrestling, Shuvangi loves to watch Formula One and cricket. She wants to try her hand at writing F1 content in the future. Know More