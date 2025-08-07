Jacob Fatu needs to pick up the phone and bring his cousin to WWE to fight Solo Sikoa’s MFT

The feud between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu doesn't appear to be over at WWE SummerSlam. The MFT leader managed to defeat the Samoan Werewolf in the steel cage match, but the wrath of Fatu was seen in the post-match when he destroyed the MFT members.Despite having Jimmy Uso on his side, Jacob still lacks the numbers against the Solo Sikoa Family Tree. However, this issue can be fixed with a single call, as the former United States Champion needs to pick up the phone and bring his cousin Zilla Fatu to the Stamford-based promotion.Zilla Fatu already voiced his support for Jacob FatuThe arrival of Zilla will help Jacob to deal with the numbers game advantage against the United States Champion, and could lead to him regaining the title. A video surfaced on the internet after Night of Champions 2025, where the 25-year-old star gave his reaction to Solo dethroning the Samoan Werewolf as the title holder.Zilla was not only disappointed with the loss of Jacob Fatu, but he also delivered a strong message to him. He stated that he is only one phone call away, meaning that if the former Bloodline member ever needs help, he is ready to stand by him in this battle.The Samoan Werewolf needs Zilla to tackle the numbers gameConsidering the MFT consistently aids Solo Sikoa, and he even retained the title in a Steel Cage match with numbers on his side, it's high time Jacob brings Zilla Fatu to WWE. With Zilla and Big Jim on his side, the Samoan Werewolf could finally dethrone the MFT leader and regain his United States Championship.The debut of Zilla Fatu as an ally of Jacob will finally help the ex-Bloodline member tackle Solo's Family Tree. Rest, it will be intriguing to see how things will unfold in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, which will be the first show of the blue brand following SummerSlam.Solo Sikoa pulled a first-time-ever thing at WWE SummerSlam against Jacob FatuJacob Fatu has been portrayed as a monster since his arrival in WWE. The former US Champion defeated many stars and dominated almost everyone in a one-on-one brawl. Talking about his finisher, Jacob used to hit a moonsault from the top rope and pinned many stars with it.However, when he connected that moonsault at SummerSlam against Solo, the MFT leader managed to kick out at the very last moment.WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKSolo Sikoa becomes the first person in WWE to kick out of Jacob Fatu’s Moonsault! #SummerSlamSoon after this, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett disclosed that the 32-year-old star is now the first person to have been kicked out of Jacob's moonsault in WWE.