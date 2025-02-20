  • home icon
Jacob Fatu to put Solo Sikoa on "trial" for right to return and lead the New Bloodline? Exploring the possibility

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 20, 2025 14:02 GMT
Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa are not on the same page anymore [Image credits: WWE.com]
Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa are seemingly not on the same page anymore [Image credits: WWE.com]

Last week on WWE SmackDown, there was a bit of a misunderstanding between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. The Street Champion inadvertently cost The Samoan Werewolf his Elimination Chamber qualifying match, and the latter was not too pleased. That said, it's clear that Sikoa still wants to return to the New Bloodline. However, could Fatu make things difficult and put him on "trial" for the right to both return and lead the group?

The answer to this question could potentially be "Yes". Although Solo Sikoa didn't mean to cost Jacob Fatu, it's clear that The Samoan Werewolf has lost all trust. With that in mind, Fatu could propose a trial for Solo, one that if he passes will allow him to resume leadership of the New Bloodline. What would the trial be? Well, Solo will have to best both Fatu and Tama Tonga in a two-on-one handicap match.

It could happen either on an episode of SmackDown or perhaps at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE. Unfortunately for Solo Sikoa, it will not end as planned. He could be on the verge of victory before Tonga Loa makes his return and costs him the match.

This could potentially set off a storyline leading to the rumored bout between Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. But, ultimately, this is nothing more than speculation.

Jacob Fatu vs Solo Sikoa could be set for WrestleMania 41

As things stand, it seems as though WWE is heading down the route to a clash between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. According to reports, the match could happen at WrestleMania 41.

WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass reported that WWE is planning to have the Samoan Werewolf and The Street Champion go head-to-head on the Grandest Stage of them All. This comes after months of speculation suggesting Solo would face Roman Reigns in Las Vegas.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out, and whether or not WWE pulls the trigger on this match. With that in mind, fans should keep a lookout for any signs hinting at this possibility.

Edited by Brandon Nell
