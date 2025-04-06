Jacob Fatu to be removed from WrestleMania match as WWE star puts him out of commission? Possible swerve explored

At WrestleMania 41, Jacob Fatu will have the chance to capture his first singles championship in WWE, as The Samoan Werewolf is set to face LA Knight in a US Title match. The new Bloodline member defeated Braun Strowman on the latest episode of SmackDown and emerged as the no.1 contender for The Megastar's Title.

However, in an unexpected twist, Jacob Fatu might be removed from the WrestleMania match when Solo Sikoa puts him out of commission. Before entering a US title storyline for 'Mania, Fatu was expected to face Sikoa, as there had been heated confrontations between them on SmackDown.

If WWE wants to continue the storyline of Solo and Jacob before 'Mania, fans might see the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief putting The Samoan Werewolf out of commission. This would leave LA Knight without a challenger for 'Mania, ultimately leading to Solo stepping in to fill the 32-year-old star's place at The Showcase of the Immortals.

WWE could initially make Jacob Fatu's attack secretive, much like Jade Cargill's recent storyline where Naomi took her out backstage mysteriously. Later, when Fatu returns post-WrestleMania, he could affirm Solo Sikoa as the attacker, leading to a feud between these two stars.

This angle would allow the sports entertainment juggernaut to maintain the momentum of The Samoan Werewolf and also enable them to insert Solo into the 'Mania card at the last moment. Although the scenario is speculative in nature, given the heat of Solo and Jacob, this twist holds a realistic possibility to unfold.

Jacob Fatu will main event WrestleMania 42, said WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his reaction on the possibility of Jacob Fatu main eventing next year's Showcase of the Immortals. On his 83 Weeks Podcast, Bischoff affirmed the chances by stating that The Samoan Werewolf would be the biggest star in the company next year.

"Yeah, I think he's gonna be one of the biggest stars in the company by this time next year. I said that three months ago. You asked me, 'What do you think of Jacob Fatu?' I said, 'He's gonna be the guy. Just wait.'"

The former WWE Tag Team Champion has surely impressed fans since his debut in the Stamford-based promotion. Also, there is no doubt that even if he is not main eventing 'Mania next year, fans can still witness Jacob in a prominent storyline at WrestleMania 42.

