Jacob Fatu to be replaced in his Elimination Chamber qualifying match by 31-year-old star? Possibility explored ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Men's WWE Elimination Chamber match is shaping up, and three participants have already been confirmed, with the rest of the spots set to be filled through qualifying matches. Among the qualifying matches confirmed, a triple-threat match between Damian Priest, Braun Strowman, and Jacob Fatu has been confirmed for the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

However, there is a chance that 31-year-old Solo Sikoa will replace Jacob Fatu in the Elimination Chamber qualifying match on SmackDown this week. The former Tribal Chief returned to WWE for the first time in weeks during the recent episode of the blue brand.

Upon his arrival, Sikoa attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, sending a clear message that he was not done with the American Nightmare and still had his eyes on the gold. With WrestleMania around the corner, it is not easy to get title shots. Winning the Royal Rumble match or the Elimination Chamber match is the only way to punch a ticket to a World title match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Trending

Expand Tweet

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

With that said, Solo Sikoa would love to enter the Elimination Chamber match in order to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41. However, he cannot directly replace Jacob Fatu, which could eventually generate tension between the two men.

Rather, WWE could use the intriguing storyline between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu to showcase a backstage brawl where the Samoan Werewolf is laid out. This could eventually lead to Sikoa stepping up and replacing his faction member in the qualifying match on SmackDown this week.

(Please Note: This is just speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

Jacob Fatu broke character in heartfelt moment at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble was a heartwarming premium live event for the entire Samoan dynasty, as Jey Uso clinched his first-ever Men's Royal Rumble match victory in one of the biggest upsets in history. While Main Event Jey is yet to choose his opponent for WrestleMania, he has punched his ticket to the Show of Shows in a surprising turn of events.

Waiting to congratulate Jey for his Royal Rumble victory, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu were spotted backstage, where the latter broke character in a heartwarming moment. Fatu hugged his elder cousin, which made headlines around the world.

Jacob Fatu has been featured as one of the most dominant forces on the roster lately. Time will tell what the company has in store for him next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback