Jacob Fatu’s former partner to make WWE debut only to turn on him on Solo Sikoa’s orders? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu lost the United States Championship to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions after finding himself in a four-on-one situation. Interestingly, his former tag team partner, Zilla Fatu, could come to his aid when he desperately needs it. However, there is a chance that he could turn on the ex-champ and join Sikoa instead.

Zilla Fatu and Jacob Fatu wrestled together on the independent circuit, predominantly in GCW. Before making his debut with WWE, The Samoan Werewolf was on a four-match tag team winning streak alongside Zilla Fatu, with his last win coming against Oni El Bendito and Gringo Loco.

Interestingly, the 25-year-old was watching his former tag team partner’s match against Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. A clip showed his reaction to The Samoan Werewolf’s loss, where he looked into the camera and said that he could reach out and help him at a moment’s notice.

“Hey, Jacob. Let me know. One phone call away,” he said.

This could make Jacob Fatu contact his former tag team partner and call him to WWE to assist him against The New Bloodline. However, there is a chance that Solo Sikoa may have already contacted Zilla Fatu and gotten him on his side. The US Champ had showcased this behavior ahead of the 2024 Survivor Series, where he tried to recruit Sami Zayn into his faction.

While Sami Zayn was a proud babyface, Zilla Fatu is an up-and-coming pro wrestler trying to put himself on the map. Thus, just like JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga, Tala Tonga, and The Samoan Werewolf himself, the 25-year-old could join his faction to get a good start in WWE. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Jacob Fatu took his first-ever pinfall defeat at WWE Night of Champions

Jacob Fatu has been a force of nature in WWE since his debut back in June 2024. The third-generation wrestler always refused to go down, even dominating the likes of Roman Reigns and knocking the wind out of him. He even defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match in April 2025.

While The Samoan Werewolf had disqualification and tag team match defeats in his WWE record, he had never been pinned before. However, the debut of Tala Tonga changed that, as he dropped Jacob Fatu on the announce table with a vicious Chokeslam. The 6’8” giant then rolled the titleholder in the ring, where Solo Sikoa finished the job with a Samoan Spike to become the new United States Champion.

The Street King now has four members in The New Bloodline, who will aid him in his matches and protect his run as the new US Champ. It will be interesting to see how The Samoan Werewolf navigates through this crisis, especially since he is very averse to taking help from other wrestlers.

