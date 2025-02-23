Jacob Fatu’s real-life brother to debut in WWE and replace Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline? Potential twist explored

Things within the new Bloodline aren’t going well in WWE. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu have had heated confrontations over the past few weeks, fueling speculation that Solo could soon be kicked out of the faction and replaced by a new leader. In addition, there are rumors that Jacob Fatu’s real-life brother, Journey Fatu, may make his WWE debut and take Solo’s place.

Recently, Journey Fatu took to his official X account to react to a fan post suggesting that WWE should sign him, as he is Jacob Fatu’s real-life brother. In response, Journey posted an evil emoji and a love gesture emoji, which many believe is a subtle hint that he is interested in joining the Stamford-based promotion.

With the ongoing family drama in the storyline, WWE has a great opportunity to introduce Journey to the Stamford-based promotion. Upon his arrival, he could replace Solo Sikoa and become part of the new Bloodline alongside Jacob Fatu. Given their real-life connection, it would be easy for Triple H to explain why the 28-year-old is replacing the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief.

As of now, Journey is competing in independent promotions and has been steadily making a name for himself. His clips on Twitter and other social media platforms have already gained attention, generating interest among fans who are eager to see him in the company.

It will be interesting to see how the storyline unfolds in the coming months. Also, when Journey could potentially join the Bloodline Saga in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Jacob Fatu might clash with Solo Sikoa at WWE WrestleMania 41

As we head toward WrestleMania 41, it seems Jacob Fatu is on a collision course with Solo Sikoa for this year’s Grandest Stage of Them All. The Samoan Werewolf recently accidentally attacked Solo during the main event match on SmackDown, possibly planting the seeds for their eventual showdown.

Furthermore, neither Jacob nor Solo is part of the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, which strongly suggests that WWE is keeping them separate from other storylines, possibly to build toward their own feud.

It is likely that after the Elimination Chamber PLE, tensions between Solo and Jacob will escalate, resulting in an intense rivalry. This could ultimately lead to a match at WrestleMania 41 between the former Ula Fala owner and The Samoan Werewolf.

A clash between these two stars would be a great way to solidify Jacob’s status as a single competitor in the company. Additionally, their bout would be a strong addition to the WrestleMania 41 card.

